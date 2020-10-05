This Week In Concerts – Sunsquabi, Float Like A Buffalo, Zach Heckendorf and More

The music isn’t stopping anytime in the Mile High City. With some large concerts from Float like A Buffalo and even a socially distanced ranch show with the likes of Sunsquabi and Maddy O’Neal, there’s no shortage of options for a live music fix. In addition, two new venues are opening to provide socially distanced concert experiences. B-Side Live takes over Oskar Blues’ LoDo venue, The Black Buzzard and Number 38 opens in RiNo with a slew of heavy-hitting concerts on the horizon. So turn up and get out

Larimer Lounge

10/8 – Stone Riot

10/10 – Beer with the Deer (Dragondeer)

10/11 – 128 Presents: Family Dinner ft. Dustycloud w/ Phatjazz and James Grebb

Red Rocks

10/10 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ Graham Good and the Painters

Number 38

10/9 – Zach Heckendorf (2 shows)

10/11 – South of France (2 shows)

10/12 – South of France (2 shows)

Black Box

10/6 – Local Producer Showcase (The Lounge)

10/8 – Dillard w/ Ceiva, Lemondoza, SEEN (Local Music Showcase)

10/8 – Sub.Session Takeover (The Lounge)

Your Mom’s House

10/6 – Open Jam Mic Night

10/7 – Madhouse Wednesday (The Chango Don’t Show)

10/8 – Aftermath: Initiation (Early Show)

10/8 – Aftermath: Initiation (Late Show)

10/9 – Hip-Hop Haven (Early Show)

10/9 – Hip-Hop Haven (Late Show)

10/10 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee

10/10 – BASSment Experiments

10/11 – Johnny & The Mongrals (Early Show)

10/11 – Kyju DJ City // STJ // AnnaMalistiik (Late Show)

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/8 – Kitchen Dwellers (Early Show)

10/8 – Kitchen Dwellers (Late Show)

10/9 – Kitchen Dwellers (Early Show)

10/9 – Kitchen Dwellers (Late Show)

10/10 – Kitchen Dwellers (Early Show)

10/10 – Kitchen Dwellers (Late Show)

Terry Bison Ranch

10/10 – Sunsquabi w/ Maddy O’Neal at Chinook Drive-In

Moe’s Original

10/9 – Bad Nostalgia w/ In Plain AirFRI

10/10 – Graham Good & The Painters (An Evening With)

Acoma Street Project

10/7 – Manic Focus (LIVE)

10/8 – Manic Focus (LIVE)

10/11 – Desert Dwellers (LIVE)

Oriental Theater

10/9 – Offerings To Odin, Clockwork Echo + DJ Julian Black

10/10 – The O’s Safe Sound Series presents: LIPTRUCE (Early Show)

10/10 – The O’s Safe Sound Series presents: LIPTRUCE (Late Show)

10/11 – The O’s Safe Sound Series presents: LVDY (Early Show)

10/11 – The O’s Safe Sound Series presents: LVDY (Late Show)

The B-Side Live

10/9 – The Study Abroad

10/10 – The Redivider

Temple Denver

10/9 – Dine & Disco at Temple Denver

Knew Conscious

10/9 – Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo

Lost City

10/10 – Nat Tate and Claire Heywood

Virtual/Online Events

Levitt Pavillion

9/30 – Jenny and the Mexicats (Levitt Archives)

The Black Box

10/6 – Biome – Live Stream (Electronic Tuesdays)