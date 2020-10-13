New Denver Boutiques to Check Out

The Mile High City continues to grow and expand its Denver boutiques, even in light of the current pandemic. These local shops offer fresh and original shopping experiences to ensure every customer has a successful in-store or online encounter.

We rounded up a few boutiques that are new to the city, or have unique tools to guide its shoppers. The support of the community has continued to help these businesses flourish. If you want some online shopping inspiration or a catered in-person experience, these boutiques have you covered.

Mojave & Tejon Dry Goods

The Lowdown: Situated between the Sunnyside and Highlands neighborhoods, Mojave & Tejon Dry Goods was started by Lexi Neisler, purveyor of beautiful artisan goods. This boutique encapsulates pieces from Neisler’s personal experiences and travels — all of which she hand selects. “The qualities I look for in selecting products for Mojave & Tejon Dry Goods are beautiful aesthetics, organic ingredients, handmade, small batch and artists who support worthy philanthropic causes with sales of their handcraft,” explained Neisler. “I too will strive to support charitable causes the best I can.”

The store itself has a warm and welcoming vibe to it. Neisler describes it as an influence of light and landscapes of the Mojave desert, Joshua Tree National Park, SoCal and the great American Southwest. Moreover, when you shop you will find an array of stunning handmade crafts, candles, home goods, jewelry and more. Whether you want a glance for yourself or a loved one, you will surely find something unique. Products come from places such as Yucatan, Mexico City, San Francisco and many others.

Mojave & Tejon Dry Goods is located at 3748 Tejon Street., Denver and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

W Boutique Denver

The Lowdown: Lisa Figlino, W Boutique owner and Denver native, opened her first store in 2003. Although Figlino’s degree was in political science from the University of Hawaii, she admired fashion as a young child. That admiration eventually led her to open W Boutique, Wish Boutique and Wish Gifts. The team at each boutique works exceptionally hard to find pieces that work for the stores and suits the customer base. Moreover, they just launched online shopping at W Boutique and hope to continue their dream of elevating local shopping. In addition to their online shopping platform, they have a blog called The W Girl Blog. This blog explores upcoming trends, as well as stylish tips to bring the community together and connect.

W Boutique Denver is located at 5014 East Hampden Avenue., Denver and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a second (temporary) location at 1099 South Gaylord Street., Denver and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

White Oak & Rooted Boutique

The Lowdown: White Oak & Rooted Boutique, established in 2016 by owners Tayler and Sara, offers both affordable and quality pieces for a wide consumer base. The owners started this boutique because of their love for collaborating with other people. With each owner drawing on experience from their time in the bridal industry, they incorporate their styling backgrounds into the overall boutique experience.

“We combined our two stores earlier this year. Now we have Rooted Boutique and White Oak all under one roof. Rooted is our trendy, casual everyday clothing and accessory side. White Oak is our special occasion boutique. We combined our love for both sides of the fashion industry. Thus we are able to cater to women for absolutely any fashion need,” said the owners.

White Oak and Rooted Boutique sell any and all products you need to get the styled look you want. Shoes, jewelry, headpieces and handbags are just some great accessories you can find at your fingertips. “Our styling backgrounds, coming from bridal, are very feminine and soft. We also focus heavily on finding pieces that are flattering for each person’s individual body type. Knowing how things are supposed to fit is absolutely a benefit when working with women,” explained the owners.

White Oak & Rooted Boutique is located at 2565 West Main Street., Denver and is open Monday Through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.