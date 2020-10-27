Boulder’s Shark-Tank Style Competition For Natural Foods Goes Online This Year

The 16th annual Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam & Autumn Awards is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020. The shark-tank style competition will feature 10 top brands – but only three winners. The first-place winner of the Pitch Slam earns a booth at next year’s Natural Products Expo. The top three winners will split a package that includes legal and financial advice, a marketing consultation and $90,000. To celebrate the best brands – the event also includes the following awards – Breakout Brand, Industry Leader/Community Champ and Climate Catalyst.



Naturally Boulder – a non-profit organization – got their start in 2005 and has been promoting organic and all-natural brands ever since. Last year’s winning contestants include brands such as Hoplark HopTea, Etalia and Unwrapp’d Energy Bites. As the organization continues to support local small businesses – more opportunities arise for up and coming brands. Among this year’s top 10 finalists are Gruvi – a non-alcoholic drink alternative – Mortal Kombucha and Rosebud Ice cream. Here is a complete list of brands:

Beyond Microgreens

Bloombox Foods

Genessee Nutrition

Gruvi

Khala & Co.

Lark Love

Mortal Kombucha

Peak State Coffee

Rosebud Ice Cream

Sweet Logic

Passes are now on sale – $40 for members and $60 for nonmembers – and can be purchased here until Monday, October 26. 2020 at 5 p.m. MDT.