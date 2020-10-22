Denver’s Pepsi Center Announces Re-Brand to Become Ball Arena

After 21 years, the home to the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche just announced a re-brand this morning, October 22. The new Ball Arena plans to strengthen in-venue aluminum recycling – the ultimate goal being to bring sustainability to sports. The global partnership between Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment established a one-of-a-kind global partnership in three major cities including Denver, Los Angeles and London. As part of the re-brand – the partnership aims to eliminate waste by implementing aluminum beverage packaging meanwhile spreading awareness on the importance of recycling.

Chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ball Corporation – John A. Hayes –stated, “We are committed to making recycling an easy, everyday choice for consumers by providing them with infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, bottles and cups that can be used and back on a store shelf in just 60 days.”



After its debut in 2019 – the lightweight Ball Aluminum Cup demonstrated success at the former Pepsi Center. The innovative packaging is also available at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Folsom Field. This pivotal moment in sports and entertainment establishes a new norm for the industry. Setting the bar for sports arenas both nationally and worldwide.