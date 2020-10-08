8 Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches to Check out this Fall in Colorado

Fall is finally here. As the weather cools and the leaves change color, people seek out those quintessential fall activities. One of Coloradans’ favorites is exploring a corn maze with friends and family. Even though there aren’t as many mazes popping up this year, there are still a few intricate mazes that will put you in the autumn mood.

Here’s a list of eight corn mazes you should check out this fall.

Denver Botanic Gardens, Chatfield

When: September 18 – October 31, Friday – Sunday



Where: Chatfield Farms, 8500 W Deer Canyon Rd., Littleton

Cost: $8 – 12, get tickets here



The Lowdown: Chatfield Farms features seven acres of corn mazes. People can also view the maze design from two 15-foot tall illuminated bridges. For COVID safety, visitors can only go once through the maze and tickets must be bought online for a specific time.



Mazotti Farms, Hudson

When: Opens October 3



Where: 21 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction



Cost: $12 here



The Lowdown: Mazotti Farms opens its doors for visitors on weekends throughout the month of October. Visitors can explore the scare-free corn maze and roam around the working farm. Additionally, people can explore the pumpkin patch, visit the petting zoo and create a scarecrow.



Studt’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Grand Junction

When: October, Weekends



Where: 21 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction



Cost: $12 here



The Lowdown: Studt features multiple corn mazes this year. While the corn mazes are suitable for all ages, there will also be a kid-themed maze called the Kidz Maze. Additionally, visitors can participate in a variety of activities, including a zip-line and a petting zoo.

Maize in the City, Thornton

When: September 19 – October 31



Where: 10451 McKay Rd, Thornton



Cost: $9 – 12 here



The Lowdown: Maize in the City returns with its popular 20-acre corn maze. You can find your way by playing a trivia game on your phone or by using the traditional punch card game. Additionally, there will be a mini-maze for children and a pumpkin patch field. For COVID safety, capacity will be limited and social distancing enforced. Staff and guests must wear masks at all times. For more information on the changes due to COVID, click here.



Cottonwood Farms, Lafayette

When: September 26 – October 31



Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd., Lafayette



Cost: $5 here



The Lowdown: Cottonwood Farms brings all the autumn activities to its fall festival, from hayrides, pumpkin patches and a four-acre corn maze. For COVID safety, admission will be limited to reduce crowds. Additionally, there will be sanitizer and handwashing stations and masks are required.



Anderson Farms, Erie

When: September 25 – October 31



Where: 6728 County Rd 3-1/4, Erie



Cost: $12 here



The Lowdown: Anderson Farms fall festival features a spooky-theme to celebrate Halloween. However, its 25-acre corn maze will be scare-free. The maze, which is over eight miles of trail, can be explored aimlessly or by playing three different games. The festival will also feature a zombie-themed paintball hunt.

Fritzler Farm Park, La Salle

When: September 19 – October 31



Where: 20861 Co Rd. 33, La Salle



Cost: $16 – 47 here



The Lowdown: Fritzler Farm celebrates its 20th anniversary with a bang. Throughout the month, visitors can participate in a variety of attractions, from a pumpkin house to a slide mountain and an intricate corn maze. This year’s maze design is dedicated to all of those who have made sacrifices during the pandemic. The corn maze will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until 6 p.m.