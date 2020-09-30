Winter Park Express Ski Train Will Not Run Until 2022

The double-decker Amtrak train that runs from Denver’s Union Station to the Winter Park Ski Resort has decided not to operate this year due to COVID-19. Both Winter Park Resort and Amtrak agreed in a press release that, “with social distancing requirements, it was not possible to operate the train successfully this season.” The train has only been open for the past three seasons due to a legal dispute that occurred back in 2009 – shutting the train down for almost eight years. Since then, it has successfully operated within the region – transporting ski enthusiasts from the hustle and bustle of the city to the snow-capped mountains within two hours. To ensure a successful relaunch, the service from Denver to the resort will not operate again until 2022 – with plans to use the 2020-21 seasons to work on renovating the train for a better experience in the future.