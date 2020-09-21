This Week In Concerts – Nathaniel Rateliff, Billy Strings, Futurebirds and More

Summer is coming to an end, but concerts are still in full swing. While the focus is still local, musicians are hitting major venues with social distancing in mind. From Nathaniel Rateliff to Big Todd and the Monsters, concert-goers have no shortage of options when it comes to getting out and experiencing live music.

Larimer Lounge

9/24 – Futurebirds (Early Show)

9/24 – Futurebirds (Late Show)

9/25 – Sputnik Slovenia

9/25 – Green Druid (Early Show)

9/25 –Green Druid (Late Show)

9/26 – And The Black Feathers (Early Show)

9/26 – And The Black Feathers (Late Show)

9/27 – 128 Presents: Family Dinner ft. Cazztek

Oriental Theater

9/25 – Hillbilly Hellcats (Early Show)

9/25 – Hillbilly Hellcats (Late Show)

9/26 – Cirque Du Freedom

Black Box

9/23 – Bhump Day 85

9/25 – LuSid Desert (Early Event)

9/25 – LuSid Jungle (Late Event)

9/26 – LuSid Surf (Early Event)

9/26 – LuSid Space (Late Event)

Your Mom’s House

9/25 – D3XTR and Friends (Early Show)

9/25 – D3XTR and Friends (Late Show)

9/26 – Momma’s House Party (Early Show)

9/26 – Momma’s House Party (Late Show)

9/27 – Royce DeZorzi & The Buzz

Lost City

9/25 – Sydney Clapp / The Royal We

9/26 – Bison Bone / Grace Clark

Red Rocks

9/21 – Nathaniel Rateliff w/ Kevin Morby

9/22 – Big Todd & the Monsters (Early Show)

9/22 – Big Todd & the Monsters (Late Show)

The BigWonderful

9/26 – Saturday Jam ft. Members of Lotus, The Heavy Pets & More

Virtual/Online Events

Levitt Pavillion

9/22 – John King (Virtual Meet&Greet)

9/23 – Orgone

9/24 – Flor de Toloache (Virtual Meet&Greet)

Red Rocks

9/26 – Billy Strings

Seventh Circle Music Collective

9/25 – 9/27 – 7th Circle 8 Year Anniversary Livestream Fest