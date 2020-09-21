23 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some fresh events lined up this week. Start it off by getting zen at Outdoor Yoga and end it by spicing it up at a Paella Pop-Up. Whatever you have planned, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 21

Outdoor Yoga

When: September 21, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: Stretch out on The Great Lawn in Civic Center Park for an Outdoor Yoga session. The River Yoga hosts the hour-long session with an instructor. Make sure to wear a mask and bring water and a mat.

Tuesday, September 22

KIWI. + 3

When: September 22, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Novel Strand Brewing Company, 305 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Novel Strand Brewing Company celebrates the return of KIWI. + 3. You can grab a glass of the hoppy unfiltered brew that has notes of gooseberry, tropical fruit and a white grape funk. You can also sample a Southern Lights brew, a Tickle Sickle or a Salt of the Earth Gose.

Civic Center Live

When: September 22, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your giggle on during a Civic Center Live comedy night. You can hear from comedians such as Christie Buchele, Louis Johnson and Eland Stribling during the evening hosted by Ben Kronberg.

Wednesday, September 23

Harvest Week 2020

When: September 23 – October 4

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Harvest Week is back for the 13th year. EatDenver and The GrowHaus present the culinary experience with 50 participating restaurants to dine from. You can delight in dishes from local restaurants and local chefs throughout the week while supporting The GrowHaus’ education and food access programs.

Music in the Clouds

When: September 23, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock out to some ‘ beats during Music in the Clouds. Halcyon hosts the musical event with a performance a local artist on the rooftop with a view of the city.

Progressive Dinner Series

When: September 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $175 per person here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block teams up with Rebel Experiences for a Progressive Dinner Series: Cocktail Edition. You can take part in an immersive four-course meal catered by House & Howell Social while imbibing in cocktail pairings.

Music Cities Awards

When: September 23 – 26

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts the Music Cities Awards. The event features a global collection of the best practices and demonstrations of musical talent throughout the world.

Virtual Pairing Series

When: September 23, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $50 per two people here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Mermaids Bakery for a Virtual Pairing Series. You can satisfy your sweet tooth by digging into a Samoa scout cupcake, a PBR cupcake and a chocolate dream cupcake. Each cupcake is paired with a Denver Beer Co. and Cerveceria Colorado brew.

2x Can Release

When: September 23, 9 a.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Snag a brew or two at a double can release at Cerebral Brewing. You can grab an order of Haptic Feedback IPA notes of Lupulin resin, Lupulin candy and more. If you aren’t feeling an IPA you can pick up an order of a Brain Wash Cotton Candy Foeder hard seltzer.

Thursday, September 24

Wolves in Colorad0: Science & Stories

When: September 24, 5 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science explores the sighting of gray wolves within the wilderness of Colorado during Wolves in Colorado: Science & Stories. The webinar series explores the 80-year absence of gray wolves from the state and the sudden reappearance in 2019.

Mile High Horror Film Festival

When: September 24 – October 4

Where: Online

Cost: $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Mile High Horror Film Festival is back. You can indulge your wild side during the virtual spooky experience by streaming some horrifying films created by directors from around the world.

Word of Art: Art of Journaling with Create by Cari

When: September 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Advenir at French Quarter, 3227 S. Parker Rd., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dabble in the magic of journaling during Word of Art: Art of Journaling with Create by Cari. You can play with paint, cloth, stickers and more to express your inner thoughts and feelings as you art journal.

Dairy Block Chopped

When: September 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block hosts Chopped: Angel’s Envy Edition. You can watch a socially distanced cocktail competition with Dairy Block bartenders sling out a cocktail in 30-minutes using mystery ingredients and a limited pantry – a la Chopped style. Three guest judges will crown one cocktail king at the end.

Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series

When: September 24, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse continues a Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series. Bring a chair or blanket for a cozy socially distanced viewing of the cult classic The Breakfast Club. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

Shiki Dreams

When: September 24 – 27

Where: Prismajic, 2219 E. 21st Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into the amazing world of Natura Obscura during Shiki Dreams. The 1,500 square-foot interactive exhibition allows you to explore the home of the yeti named Shiki with otherworldly experiences, sounds and more.

Friday, September 25

Colorado Caffeine Crawl

When: September 25 – 26

Where: Various locations

Cost: $25.50 – $35.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Grab a mug for a morning wake-up and take part in the Colorado Caffeine Crawl. You can explore local cafes, sip on caffeine-filled cups of coffee and more throughout the day.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

When: September 25 – 27

Where: Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Ctr., 15500 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Body Mind Spirit Celebration has returned. You can tap into your spiritual energies with by exploring psychic readers, healers and natural health experts. The celebration is the perfect place to enearth your metaphysical self.

ViewHaus Oktoberfest

When: September 25 – 27

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don your lederhose for a ViewHaus Oktoberfest. You can celebrate the German holiday with soft preztels and cheese for $6 and Sam Adams Oktoberfest brews for $7 to $13.

Saturday, September 26

Extinguished

When: September 26, 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: 13714 Poudre Canyon Highway, Bellvue

Cost: $90 – $420 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation while watching models strut down the runway in local fashion. Extinguised is a fashion show and concert meshed together with a performance from Write Minded following the array of designs.

Lost City Live

When: September 26, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $25 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. The musical night supports local artists and gives you a chance to rock out to new beats. You can jam to live music from Grace Clark and Bison Bone on the outdoor patio during a relaxing evening.

Autumn Bazaar

When: September 26, 10 – 4 p.m.

Where: Tap & Burger Belleview Station, 4910 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shop local from an Autumn Bazaar. The outdoor marketplace hosts more than 50 local makers, artisan creators, fashion trucks and more for a socially distanced experience.

Sunday, September 27

TheBigWonderful Beer Garden

When: September 27, 12 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 6785 E. Chenango Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the weekend by relaxing within TheBigWonderful Beer Garden. You can sip on beers, explore art installations, rock out to live music and more – all in the garden.

Paella Pop-Up

When: September 27, 3 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: $55 per two people here

The Lowdown: Lola Coastal Mexican is sending off summer with a Paella Pop-Up. You can order ahead to pick up your paella to-go with a finish-at-home kit for the freshest dish possible. The kit comes with all of the paella ingredients, a salad, garlic bread, ceviche and a wine pairing for $25. Make sure to order by September 24.

Mark Your Calendar

Daisy Patton: Burnt Hair Spun Gold

When: September 30, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Pumpkin Harvest Festival

When: October 2 – 3

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 tickets available here

Ironton Annual Harvest Festival

When: October 3, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Hops & Pie 10th Anniversary Celebration

When: October 3, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission