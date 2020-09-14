27 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Weekend in Denver

Denver has some wild events lined up this week. Kick it off with bold and beautiful street art during CRUSH Walls 2020 and end it by watching sparks fly at a Heat, Beat and Repeat Bladesmith Challenge. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a look this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, September 14

CRUSH Walls 2020

When: September 14 – 20

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: CRUSH Walls returns for its 11th year. You can watch as 100 different artists takeover RiNo to paint the walls with swaths of color. You can also take part in artist panels, workshops and more.

READ: A Guide On How to Best Enjoy CRUSH Walls and What Artists to See This Year

Denver Startup Week

When: September 14 – 18

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get your entrepreneurial spirit going during Denver Startup Week. Throughout the week you can learn from speakers such as Jesse Itzler, Laura Callanan and keynote speaker Robert Smith.

Denver Parade of Homes

When: September 14 – 27

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Admire some great real estate during the Denver Parade of Homes. You can take tours of some gorgeous homes in-person or virtually throughout the parade and maybe even find a space of your own.

The Denver Show

When: September 14 – 20

Where: National Western Complex Events Center, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore bones of ancient dinosaurs, shining gems, bright gold and more at The Denver Show. The annual show gives you a chance to see fossils, shop for crystals and even find some buried treasures.

Tuesday, September 15

Mindful Looking Online

When: September 15, 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum Hosts Mindful Looking Online. You can explore different works of art in close detail throughout the virtual experience. The program features a deeper look into a sowei helmet mask from the 1800s used by the Sande people.

Civic Center Live Comedy Night

When: September 15, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh a little during a Civic Center Live Comedy Night. You can hear sets some comedians such as Shanae Ross, Nora Lynch, Sam Tallent and more throughout the hilarious evening. Make sure to bring a blanket or a chair to relax on while you watch the entertainment.

Cider & Sides

When: September 15, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $26 – $28 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Delight in some sweet bites during a Cider and Sides pairing. You can sip on four different ciders brewed by Stem Ciders while munching on four freshly baked mini pies created by The Long I Pie Shop.

Wednesday, September 16

Mexican Independence Day Beer Dinner

When: September 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 – $240 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery and Adelita’s Cocina y Cantina have come together to present a Mexican Independence Day Beer Dinner. You can dine on a three-course meal prepared by the chefs of Adelitas while imbibing on paired brews from Dos Luces.

The Law of Street Art: Copyrights, Contracts, and Other Considerations

When: September 16, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn about the legalities of street murals during The Law of Street Art: Copyrights, Contracts, and Other Considerations. You can hear from Zach Warkentin of Warkentin LLC and Dave Ratner of Creative Law Network about copyright, property ownership and more within the street art world.

Courage Club

When: September 16, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 4353 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore new coping tools and improve your mental wellness at Courage Club. The event is a session to help you discover better ways to face personal, social or any other kind of anxieties in an open and relaxed setting.

IMAGINE 2020 Workshop Series

When: September 16, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn more about Denver Public Art’s art programs and application process’ during its IMAGINE 2020 Workshop Series. The workshop will give a closer look into the necessary steps to apply for a project, examples of successful public ventures and more.

Reduce Your Use

When: September 16, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Gym Denver hosts the opening reception for Reduce Your Use. The exhibition features works from over 10 artists including Jenna Annunziato, Christine Nicols and John Ball. The exhibition – originally set to open in April – celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth day with works that are all made of recycled or repurposed materials to spread awareness of climate change and waste.

Thursday, September 17

ConnectArte: Artist Interview with David Ocelotl Garcia

When: September 17, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $8 RSVP here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas explores the Bonampak mural within the Rhythm & Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas exhibit at ConnectArte: Artist Interview with David Ocelot Garcia. You can learn more about Garcia’s process’ and the motivations behind his works.

Friday, September 18

Denver Beer Co’s Bike-In Movie Night 2

When: September 18, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Canworks, 4455 Jason St., Denver

Cost: $20 per person here

The Lowdown: Grab your bike and pedal in for Denver Beer Co’s Bike-In Movie Night 2. You can stop at Canworks to watch an outdoor viewing of The Princess Bride. The ticket price includes one free beer per person. Food trucks will also be onsite offering snacks for sale.

Lost Summer Music Series

When: September 18, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to relax at the Lost Summer Music Series. You can sway to music from a series of different artists each weekend while delighting in global bites and sipping on fresh drinks. This Friday you can listen to a performance from Clocking Out and Chris Kennedy + Yes Father.

Colfax Avenue Independence Day

When: September 18 – 20

Where: Colfax Avenue, various locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colfax Ave Business Improvement District hosts its first annual Colfax Avenue Independence Day. You can support local independent businesses throughout the weekend, explore street art and take part in a virtual scavenger hunt. For more information check here.

We Are All Connected: Saving Species and Preventing Pandemics

When: September 18, 1 p.m. Where: Online Cost: Free register here The Lowdown: Hear from Dr. Maureen Kamau, a Smithsonian veterinary research fellow with the Global Health Program, about wildlife and conservation and the connection between the health of humans, animals and the environment during We Are All Connected: Saving Species and Preventing Pandemics. The webinar is presented in combination from Smithsonian Affiliations and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute’s Global Health Program and Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Oktoberfest Lager Tapping

When: September 18 – 19, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: All Post Brewing locations

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Post Brewing presents an Oktoberfest Lager Tapping. You can sip on $10 giant steins of the brew made from Munich and Vienna malt while munching on beer-steamed brats, crispy chicken schnitzel and deep-fried cheese curds. Create your reservations here.

Dim Sum Cooking Class

When: September 18, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $119 per person get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to create bite-size Chinese delights during a Dim Sum Cooking Class. Cook Street School of Culinary Arts hosts the class that will teach you how to create traditional dim sum dishes that you will be able to enjoy at the end.

Wine Classic at Vail When: September 18 – 19 Where: Wine Classic at Vail, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E., Vail Cost: $69 get tickets here The Lowdown: Embrace autumn with a glass of wine during the Wine Classic at Vail. The annual wine festival offers hundreds of pours of high-end wines, brews, spirits and more – all settled right in Vail Village.

Saturday, September 19

West End Tavern’s Oktoberfest at Home When: September 19 – 20 Where: West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder Cost: $55 – $110 The Lowdown: Celebrate Oktoberfest without leaving your house during West End Tavern’s Oktoberfest at Home. You can feast on a meal of pretzel bites with beer mustard, local Louisville old-style bratwurst, apple strudel and more for $55 for two people or $110 for four. You can also add on a 25-ounce crowler of Great Divide Brewing Pumpkin Ale and 4 Noses Brewing Co. Oktoberfest for $10 to make your meal complete. Make sure to preorder here by September 18.

Denver Fall Whiskey Tasting Festival

When: September 19, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: To be announced

Cost: $35 – $400 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the wide world of whiskey during the Denver Fall Whiskey Tasting Festival. You can sample pours of scotch, single malt whiskey, bourbon, rye, Irish whiskey and more throughout the evening.

Fiesta de Independencia

When: September 19, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tickle your taste buds with a try of Dos Luces Brewery’s Imperial Pulque, Moctezuma III with strawberry brew during a Fiesta de Independencia celebration. The brew has been aged in tequila barrels and has notes of white pepper, vanilla and apricot.

Oktoberfest: A Socially Distanced Affair

When: September 19 – 20

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bierstadt Lagerhaus is ready for fall with its Oktoberfest: A Socially Distanced Affair. You can sip on a release of the Märzen brew while nibbling on plates of pretzels and sausage to celebrate the traditional hoppy German holiday. Reservations are encouraged. Create your reservations here.

Sunday, September 20

Sweet Moon Pancake + Maple Syrup Brunch

When: September 20, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Coperta, 400 E. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chef Russ is taking over the kitchen of Coperta for a Sweet Moon Pancake + Maple Syrup Brunch. You can dig into a menu of Kimcheese pancakes, oreo pancakes, pancake Panzanella and wash it all down with a cranberry maple negroni. Make your reservation online here or by calling 720.749.4666.

Sunset Goat Yoga

When: September 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga, LLC, 5555 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out with cute little goats at a Sunset Goat Yoga session. The hour-long session features a 45-minute yoga flow and a 15-minute cool down with the goats for a calming evening to end your day on the right hoof.

Heat, Beat & Repeat Bladesmith Challenge

When: September 20, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as local bladesmiths take on the forge during a Heat, Beat & Repeat Bladesmith Challenge. Bladesmiths will compete to create full tang knives that will be judged for prizes. You can watch in the crowd for free or take part in the competition for a fee of $100.

Mark Your Calendar

Harvest Week 2020

When: September 23 – October 4

Where: Various locations check here

Cost: Free admission

Mile High Horror Film Festival

When: September 24 – October 4

Where: Online

Cost: $75 tickets available here

Dairy Block Chopped

When: September 24, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Colorado Caffeine Crawl

When: September 25 – 26

Where: Various locations

Cost: $25.50 – $35.50 tickets available here