Hermés Reopens in Denver at its New Cherry Creek Shopping Center Location

Hermés recently re-opened the doors to its relocated Denver store on August 21. Although there was always a plan for the boutique to briefly close and relocate, the closure occurred much earlier than expected due to COVID- 19.

Now located on the top floor of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the new space offers 3,445 square feet to shop their luxury goods like jewelry, watches, fragrances, and of course, fashion and handbags. The newly renovated architecture of the boutique works to evoke Colorado’s natural beauty through the use of rugged and thoughtfully treated materials.

With a desire to provide comfort and convenience to Denver clients, Robert B. Chavez — President and C.E.O of Hermés US said in a press release, “We are thrilled to open our new Denver boutique in this dynamic destination with an environment that befits this beautiful city.” The single-story space is described as a “streamlined, contemporary evocation of a mountain cabin, where natural materials like lambswool felt and pale oak add warmth and texture.”

Echoing the wonder and richness of Colorado’s landscape, the new Hermés location gives voice to the creation of the store’s new architecture while featuring French craftsmanship through the abundance of collections and exceptional materials.

Hermés is located inside the Cherry Creek shopping center at 3000 E. 1st Ave. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All photography provided by Hermés