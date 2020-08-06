How and Why Go Watermelon Started A New Clothing Line During a Pandemic

When Paula Pulido and Abby Castro began their business, they could never have guessed it would be in the midst of a pandemic and civil rights movement. Nonetheless, with more time on their hands, a desire for doing good by doing good business and with a love for seeing entrepreneurs achieving their dream, Go Watermelon was born.

Go Watermelon, is an athleisure and activewear brand based in Denver. Their collection is made up of different sweatsuits, tanks and swimwear all custom made with a tie-dye print.

“We were nervous! But we suddenly had a lot of time on our hands. I have always dreamed of starting a business and this idea popped into my head and would not let me rest,” Pulido said. “We tried not to think too much about all the barriers and possibilities that were in our way. We said a prayer, closed our eyes and invested our money into our first round of clothing and dye. We were jumping up and down when we got our first sale from a complete stranger. It felt like the moment we could finally say, ‘I’m a business owner.’ It’s a thrilling ride.”

Go Watermelon was founded on the idea that even in a pandemic one shouldn’t have to sacrifice cute for comfort. With custom handmade tie-dye, their clothing gives a refreshing and trendy look to loungewear.

“When quarantine began we all loved being in sweats and comfy at home — at first. Then you start to feel frumpy and you miss feeling cute! We knew that more ladies would want to keep that comfort factor but also feel refreshed and active in some new loungewear as they work from home and learn to workout from home. Also, who doesn’t love tie-dye?” said Pulido. “Go Watermelon is a fresh start to your workday and versatile for working out and feeling your best.”

For Castro and Pulido though, it wasn’t just about creating a clothing line, there were larger hopes to achieve. Systemic racism has had a hand in the continuity of racial economic disparity. In a study done by Inequality, Castro and Pulido took a look at the widening of racial wealth gaps in the US, leading them to believe that through the empowering of entrepreneurship, racial economic disparity can be reduced.

“We believe that business is for anyone and everyone. We invest 10% of our profits into giving interest-free loans to minority-owned businesses because we want to give people the tools to get started on their journey. Many people don’t have the credit scores or support system to take that initial leap and invest money into their ideas,” said Pulido. “We especially want young women to see us and know they can do this too. Entrepreneurship is awesome, empowering, scary and intense. It is a tool to empower yourself and pursue prosperity.”

Much like any other business owner, they hope that their consumers enjoy their products for what they are and appreciate the time it took. Pulido and Castro want to ensure that costumers are buying their clothing because there is a genuine interest in their work and their mission.

“We believe that we should all support businesses whose missions we agree with, are ethical and whose products you love,” they said.

This is only the start for Castro and Pulido, as they continue to grow, create and empower. “We want to keep growing and expanding our line. We recently added swimsuits to our collection! The sky is the limit.”

All Photos Provided by Go Watermelon