This Week In Concerts – Megan Thee Stallion, Nathaniel Rateliff, Waxcat and More

Although the Denver music scene isn’t operating at full strength, select venues throughout the Mile High City are opening their doors and hosting some COVID-preventative action friendly shows this week. If you’re looking to get back out to see some music but aren’t sure where to go, look no further than our guide below. In addition to in-person events, there are some virtual concerts happening this week as well. Whatever you decide to do this week, be safe, wear a mask and have some fun.

Larimer Lounge

9/3 – Front Yard Banjo ft. Rusty Spring

9/4 – Dream Cast

9/5 – Waxcat (Early Show)

9/5 – Waxcat (Late Show)

9/6 – Beer With The Deer (Live) w/ Eric Halborg of Dragondeer

The Oriental Theater

9/4 – In The Whale (Early Show)

9/4 – In The Whale (Late Show)

9/5 – Charlie and the Shithead (Early Show)

9/5 – Charlie and the Shithead (Late Show)

Nocturne Jazz

9/2 – Media Noche Honrado

9/3 – The Standards of George Gershwin

9/4 – The Gonzalo Teppa Quintet

9/5 – The Todd Reid Trio

Goosetown Tavern

9/1 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay

Soiled Dove Underground

9/4 – Same Cloth w/ JoFoKe, Solomon J. Chapman

9/5 – Same Cloth w/ JoFoKe, Solomon J. Chapman

Herman’s Hideaway

9/4 – Labor Day Weekend

9/5 – Mad Dog & the Smokin J’s w/ Last Rhino, Cönaxx, Rattlehead (Megadeath Tribute), Social Insanity, Undissassembled

9/6 – The Pot (Tool Tribute)

Your Mom’s House Denver

9/1 – Open Jam Mic Night

9/2 – Madhouse Wednesday (The Chango Don’t Show)

9/3 – Back to the Basics (Early Show)

9/3 – Back to the Basics (Late Show)

9/4 – Skvlly’s B-Day Bash (Early Show)

9/4 – Skvlly w/ Imperivm (Late Show)

9/5 – Mommas Electronic Matinee

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

9/2 – Eminence Ensemble

Dazzle Presents

9/2 – Purnell Steen Quintet

9/4 – Latin Sol

Online/Virtual Concerts

Red Rocks

9/1 – Red Rocks Unpaused: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats w/ Phoebe Bridgers

9/2 – Red Rocks Unpaused: Megan Thee Stallion + Lil Baby

9/3 – Red Rocks Unpaused: Sam Hunt w/ Brett Young

Dazzle Presents

8/31 – Mojomama

9/1 – Wellington Bullings

9/2 – The Matt Skellenger Group

9/6 – Alex Tripp Quartet

Swallow Hill Music

8/31 – Pete’s Posse

9/1 – Oliver Bates Craven

9/2 – Vilray

9/3 – Nathan & Jessie

9/4 – Johnny Sansone

9/5 – Daniel Champagne

9/6 – Kaitlyn Williams

Levitt Pavilion

8/31 – Vanessa Zamora

9/2 – Karl Denson & Tiny Universe

