This Week In Concerts – MLady, Ramakhandra, Spinphony and More

We’re back with another edition of “This Week In Concerts” for all you Denver concert lovers looking to get out and catch a show. Although certain Denver venues are opening their doors, it is still vital to maintain preventative measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19. There are over 30 to choose from this week as well as an additional 11 virtual concerts to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Also, don’t forget to wear a mask.

Larimer Lounge

8/6 – The Honey Empire

8/7 – Ramakhandra

8/8 – Billy The Poet

Lost Lake

8/7 – MLady

The Oriental Theater

8/7 – The O’s Safe Sound Series: Sack (Early Show)

8/7 – The O’s Safe Sound Series: Sack (Late Show)

Nocturne Jazz

8/5 – Coração Brazilian Jazz Quartet

8/6 – The Standards of George Gershwin

8/7 – Tom Amend Organ Trio Project

8/8 – The Dan Schwindt Quartet

8/9 – Mountain Standard Time

Goosetown Tavern

8/4 – Open Mic Band Jam

Soiled Dove Underground

8/6 – Spinphony (Album Release)

8/7 – Jim Dalton

8/8 – Jim Dalton

Herman’s Hideaway

8/7 – ZZ Tops + Crystal Visions

8/8 – Sin On Six w/ A Vintage Future, Mob For Bid, Slingfist

Your Mom’s House Denver

8/4 – Open Jam Mic Night

8/5 – The Chango Don’t Show

8/6 – Back To The Bassics

8/7 – Skully w/ Shwilly, Zen, Mythic Rogue, Imperivm

The Venue

8/7 – Michael Morrow & the Culprits

8/8 – Mr. Steak + Infestation303

Dazzle Presents

8/4 – Teledonna

8/5 – Vlady’s Angels

8/6 – Tony Golden Sextet

8/7 – PG6IX Tribute to Stevie Wonder

The Black Box

8/6 – Altered State

Online/Virtual Concerts

Levitt Pavilion

8/3 – Zion I

8/5 – Esme Patterson

Dazzle Presents

8/6 – Venus Cruz: What Young Men Do

Swallow Hill Music

8/3 – Cate Downey

8/4 – Cathy Fink + Marcy Marxer

8/5 – Ross James

8/6 – John McCutcheon

8/7 – Justin Roberts

8/7 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny (…on Zoom!)

8/8 – Bret Billings w/ Greg Schochet + Halden Wofford

8/9 – Taarka

Want to get this list before everyone else?