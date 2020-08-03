This Week In Concerts – MLady, Ramakhandra, Spinphony and More

We’re back with another edition of “This Week In Concerts” for all you Denver concert lovers looking to get out and catch a show. Although certain Denver venues are opening their doors, it is still vital to maintain preventative measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19. There are over 30 to choose from this week as well as an additional 11 virtual concerts to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Also, don’t forget to wear a mask.
Larimer Lounge
8/6 – The Honey Empire
8/7 – Ramakhandra
8/8 – Billy The Poet
Lost Lake
8/7 – MLady
The Oriental Theater
8/7 – The O’s Safe Sound Series: Sack (Early Show)
8/7 – The O’s Safe Sound Series: Sack (Late Show)
Nocturne Jazz
8/5 – Coração Brazilian Jazz Quartet
8/6 – The Standards of George Gershwin
8/7 – Tom Amend Organ Trio Project
8/8 – The Dan Schwindt Quartet
8/9 – Mountain Standard Time
Goosetown Tavern
8/4 – Open Mic Band Jam
Soiled Dove Underground
8/6 – Spinphony (Album Release)
8/7 – Jim Dalton
8/8 – Jim Dalton
Herman’s Hideaway
8/7 – ZZ Tops + Crystal Visions
8/8 – Sin On Six w/ A Vintage Future, Mob For Bid, Slingfist
Your Mom’s House Denver
8/4 – Open Jam Mic Night
8/5 – The Chango Don’t Show
8/6 – Back To The Bassics
8/7 – Skully w/ Shwilly, Zen, Mythic Rogue, Imperivm
The Venue
8/7 – Michael Morrow & the Culprits
8/8 – Mr. Steak + Infestation303
Dazzle Presents
8/4 – Teledonna
8/5 – Vlady’s Angels
8/6 – Tony Golden Sextet
8/7 – PG6IX Tribute to Stevie Wonder
The Black Box
8/6 – Altered State
Online/Virtual Concerts
Levitt Pavilion
8/3 – Zion I
8/5 – Esme Patterson
Dazzle Presents
8/6 – Venus Cruz: What Young Men Do
Swallow Hill Music
8/3 – Cate Downey
8/4 – Cathy Fink + Marcy Marxer
8/5 – Ross James
8/6 – John McCutcheon
8/7 – Justin Roberts
8/7 – Old-Fashioned Hootenanny (…on Zoom!)
8/8 – Bret Billings w/ Greg Schochet + Halden Wofford
8/9 – Taarka