23 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtually This Week in Denver

Denver has some great events lined up this week. Kick it off by jamming out while staying in at Levitt in Your Living Room and end it by grabbing a slice and supporting local artists during the ADA 30th Anniversary. Whatever the week brings, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 20

Levitt in Your Living Room

When: July 20, 6 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavillion’s Facebook

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Jam out to a live virtual performance from musicians Sarah Slaton and Sarah Joelle during Levitt in Your Living Room. You can watch the live stream on Facebook or online here.

Tuesday, July 21

Hyphen-American: A Conversation Series with Naghem Swade

When: July 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum on Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Hyphen-American: A Conversation Series with Naghem Swade. You can hear from first and second-generation immigrants about their experiences and representation in the American media. The conversations will be held on Zoom.

Drive-in Movie Night

When: July 21, 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Church Lakewood, 5810 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood

Cost: $10 per vehicle get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alameda Connects teams up with Red Rocks Church Lakewood for a Drive-in Movie Night. You can grab your car and drive up to watch a viewing of the film Ferdinand while cooling off with some shaved ice from Kona Ice.

Wednesday, July 22

Mixed Taste: At Home

When: Wednesdays, July 22, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts partners with Museum of Denver Contemporary Art Denver for Mixed Taste: At Home. The virtual event features a summer series of six different free tag-team lectures every Wednesday evening. This week you can hear from Keith Haring and Smog Meringues with Nora Burnett Abrams and Nicola Twilley.

Virtual Beading Workshop

When: July 22, 6 – 7:45 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $5 donation here

The Lowdown: Learn how to create beautiful beadwork with the help of Nick Ohitika Najin (Cheyenne River Lakota-Mni Conjou) during a Virtual Beading Workshop. Kits are included in the price of registration and can be picked up at 1290 North Williams Street Denver on July 21 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or on July 21 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Text 303.905.6301 at arrival. Register here.

Free Fire Flow Session

When: July 22, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga LLC, 5555 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grab your mats for a Free Fire Flow Session. Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga LLC hosts the evening yoga flow session outdoors. Make sure to wear a mask, bring a drink and get zen.

Thursday, July 23

Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series

When: July 23, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse hosts a Summer Nights Outdoor Movie Series. Bring a chair or blanket for a socially distanced viewing of the classic comedy, Monty Python & The Holy Grail. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Big City Mountaineers.

“Club Med” Somm Dinner

When: July 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Noble Riot, 1336 27th St., Denver

Cost: $139 per person RSVP here

The Lowdown: Learn about winemaking, wine pairings and dine on a flavor-filled meal during a “Club Med” Somm Dinner. You can delight in a five-course Mediterranean themed dinner paired with five different wines while hearing from sommeliers.

Cabaret Clocktower Comeback Special

When: July 23 – 31

Where: Clocktower Cabaret Denver, 1601 Arapahoe St. d&f tower, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Clocktower Cabaret hosts its official reopening with a Comeback Special. You can stop in for a series of performances from local acts with different experiences every evening and support some talented artists.

Friday, July 24

National Tequila Day

When: July 24, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kachina Cantina celebrates National Tequila Day with a myriad of deals. You can snag 50% off of tequila flights such as Celebrities on The Shelf for $17, The Hurradura Experience for $14, Keeping It Silver for $17 and more.

Live At Red Rocks – Concert Watch Party

When: July 24, 2 p.m.

Where: Trampled By Turtles Facebook

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Take part in a Live at Red Rocks – Concert Watch Party by watching a special stream viewing. You can watch Trampled By Turtles perform live at Red Rocks during their 2019 performance as well as listen to the band and TXT give commentary.

Live Stream at Foothills Art Center

When: July 24, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Foothills Art Center’s Facebook

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Jam out to performances from Cous and Kayla Marque during a Live Stream at Foothills Art Center. You can stay safe and comfortable at home while rocking out to live beats.

Tequila Day at Rio Grande

When: July 24

Where: Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 1525 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a sip of some of the best tequilas during Tequila Day at Rio Grande. You can enjoy pours of over 60 different tequilas – including rare finds – for 50% off during the boozy holiday.

Saturday, July 25

Underground Music Something

When: July 25, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Underground Music Showcase has gone virtual this year for the Underground Music Something. You can hear a series of live sets broadcasted from Broadway venues, take part in the retro telethon, win prizes and more. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Colorado Music Relief Fund – a fund that supports local musicians, venues and music industry gig-workers. More information and donations accepted here.

2nd Anniversary Party

When: July 25, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dos Luces Brewery celebrates two years in business with a Second Anniversary Party. You can grab a pint of the new Black is Beautiful brew, watch live entertainment streams, dine on bites from Four Directions Cuisine and more throughout the day.

One at a Time Art Fair

When: Saturdays, July 25, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Balefire Goods, 7513 Grandview, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Balefire Goods has started the One at a Time Art Fair. The fair helps support local artists one at a time by setting up a tent in front of the gallery to feature an artist every Saturday. This Saturday you can explore works from Valerie Savarie.

Lobster Pop-Up

When: July 25

Where: All Jax Fish House Locations check here

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Take a trip to the coast without leaving Denver during a Lobster Pop-Up. Jax Fish House offers a cook-at-home lobster boil for two for $90, a Maine lobster roll kit for $32, steamed mussels for $28 and more. Pre-orders open until July 29 at 9 p.m.

Cheesman Park Art Fair

When: July 25 – 26

Where: Cheesman Park, Franklin St. S 8, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Expand your art collections and shop from local artists during the Cheesman Park Art Fair. The outdoor fair holds a myriad of artwork, wares and more created by some amazing local businesses.

Live Music Revival Concert and Brunch

When: July 25, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Local 46, 4586 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $80 – $320 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Local 46 hosts a Live Music Revival Concert and Brunch. You can soak up some sun in the Biergarten while rocking to tunes from the Grown A$$ Man Band and enjoying a delicious brunch.

First Anniversary

When: July 25

Where: Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts, 2325 E. 28th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Cool off from the summer heat with a scoop of ice cream during Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Dessert’s First Anniversary. You can also jam out to live music and watch as Nyla Grace – a local artist and member of Curls on the Block — creates a mural.

Sunday, July 26

Believing In The Future

When: July 26, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: University of Colorado Physical Therapy Program hosts Believing In The Future, a virtual concert. You can listen to a live virtual performance from The Hazel Miller Band to raise funds for student scholarships. Donate here.

Shear Impact

When: July 26, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Impact, 2526 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Calling all hairstylists and barbers for Shear Impact. You can help make a difference in someone’s life while volunteering to help cut hair for those in need. You can choose from a 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. shift, an 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. shift or a 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift. Sign up here.

ADA 30th Anniversary

When: July 26

Where: Pizzeria Locale Denver locations

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale partners with Access Gallery to present a celebration of the ADA 30th Anniversary. You can take part in a digital fundraiser with 33% of the profits benefitting Access Gallery by ordering a hot pie online. The pizza will be housed in a box that features works from artists at Access Gallery. The boxes will be available all month long.

Mark Your Calendar

RACISMo Zero Series 2 Youth: Activism & Change

When: July 28, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

Colorado Pint Day

When: July 29 – 31

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver Beer Co’s Virtual Paint & Sip

When: July 29, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $40 – $55 tickets available here

Denver Auraria Artfest

When: August 1 – 2

Where: Tivoli Center, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free register here