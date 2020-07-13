24 Things To Do in Real Life and Virtual This Week in Denver

Denver has some cool events lined up this week. Kick it off by chilling during Keep The Glass Returns and end it by grabbing some popcorn for Cinema at Attimo. Whatever the week has ready for you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 13

Keep The Glass Returns

When: July 13, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $12 per person

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders celebrates the return of their Keep The Glass program. You can stop in to grab a pour (or two) of salted cucumber cider in the Cider Garden and keep the glass for only $12.

Clay Hand Building Gnome

When: July 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ceramics in the City, 5214 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Build your own little gnome during a Clay Hand Building Gnome class. You can use tools, stamps and more with the instruction from a member of the ceramics staff.

Tuesday, July 14

Live Art Auction

When: July 14, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts a Live Art Auction. You can participate on Facebook or Instagram to purchase art from artists such as Barb Martinez, Mel CK and Sergio Martinez. A portion of the proceeds will go towards local artists and Spectra Art Space’s programs.

Bastille Day

When: July 14, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alliance Française de Denver, 571 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: Free sign up here

The Lowdown: Alliance Française de Denver presents Bastille Day. You can celebrate the French holiday during a Zoom party with trivia, concerts, prizes and more.

Wednesday, July 15

Summer Wine Tour Class

When: July 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cook Street School of Culinary Arts hosts Summer Wine Tour Class. You can learn more about wine-based cocktails such as a white wine mojito, an Aperol Spritz and a white port spritzer.

Virtual Beer & Pizza Pairing

When: July 15, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Lucky Pie Pizza to give your oven a workout with a Beer and Pizza Pairing. You can take part in a guided bake along and tasting with brewer Jason Buehler and master pizza chef Sam Reed during a Facebook live stream.

Mixed Taste: At Home

When: Wednesdays, starting July 15, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts partners with Museum of Denver Contemporary Art Denver for Mixed Taste: At Home. The virtual event features a summer series of six different free tag-team lectures every Wednesday evening.

Thursday, July 16

Acoustic Soul + Live Art Installation

When: July 16, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Donation-based, register here

The Lowdown: Nurture hosts Acoustic Soul + Live Art Installation to raise funds for the family of Elijah McClain. You can listen to performances from Vince Johnson, watch art created live from Juliette Hemingway and more.

Memento Mori

When: July 16, 8:30 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: Grapefruit Lab, The intersection of 27th St. & Arapahoe St., The Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grapefruit Lab teams up with Theatre Artibus to explore the five stages of grief with Memento Mori. You can watch as performer Julie Rada plays with each stage during a 75-minute act.

Black is Beautiful Beer Release

When: July 16, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery partners with Weathered Souls Brewing Co. to celebrates diversity with a Black is Beautiful Beer Release. You can sip on the stout that has notes of chocolate, raspberries and Root Shoot Malting malts.

How ‘Bout a Can of Wine?

When: July 16, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company pours a can for the fifth anniversary during How ‘Bout a Can of Wine? You can grab a 12-ounce can of red wine Puncheon-aged sour wine hybrid, created with 50% Sangiovese grapes with notes of strawberry, soft vanilla and more. Preorders start on July 13 at noon.

Friday, July 17

Molly Brown’s 153rd Birthday

When: July 17, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: $50 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party with local history lovers during a virtual Molly Brown’s 153rd Birthday party. You can watch live performances from Neyla Pekarek, cocktail creations from Veronika Hinke and more. The proceeds from the event benefit the Molly Brown House Museum.

Lost City Live

When: July 17, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $50 – $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lost City presents Lost City Live. You can jam out to live music from Other Black and Jess Parsons on the outdoor patio while relaxing during a summer night.

Art Walk

When: July 17, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Co-op at 1st, 5045 W. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Co-op at 1st expands your art collection with an Art Walk. You can purchase artwork from local artists such as ClayLove, Simply Sophie, Botanical Touch and more during the outdoor celebration.

Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea

When: July 17, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger, 565 N. Raleigh St. #100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Explore local vendors offering fresh sustainably grown produce, baked goods, farmed goods and more during the Sloan’s Lake Farm & Flea. You can shop in person – while abiding by social distancing rules or order curbside pick up here.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert

When: July 17, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Online

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony goes virtual with a Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert live stream. You can watch the symphony work its magic while playing a live score as the hit film plays.

Saturday, July 18

Edgewater Public Market Brunch

When: July 18 – 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Make your morning a bit better during the Edgewater Public Market Brunch launch. You can sip on bloody marys, dine on breakfast burritos and pizzas and more during the new weekend brunch series.

Human Currency

When: July 18, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon Art Gallery, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the issues surrounding racial equality during Human Currency. The exhibition, created by artist Jasmine Abena Colgan takes a look at the slave trade to the Black Live Matter movement with the use of sculptures, objects and photographs during the installation.

Sloan’s Lake Summer Bazaar

When: July 18 – 19

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger, 565 N. Raleigh St. #100, Denver

Cost: $5 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Support local businesses during a Sloan’s Lake Summer Bazaar. You can purchase from over 50 local vendors, sip on local brews and more during the outdoor market event.

Bloodies and Bluegrass

When: July 18, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick back and jam out during Bloodies and Bluegrass. Mile High Spirits hosts an afternoon of $20 bottomless bloody marys, bites from Chicken Rebel and live music from Ghost Town Drifters on the patio.

Songs of Freedom

When: July 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Bannock St. and Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join with like-minded others during Songs of Freedom. The event protests the inequality of minorities with the use of music within the Greek amphitheater in Civic Center Park.

Nordic Gold and Olde Alchemist Tasting Weekend

When: July 18 – 19

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse presents a Nordic Gold and Olde Alchemist Tasting Weekend. You can try the two new spirits within cocktails, dine on food specials, rock out to live music and more. You can also snag giveaways during the release.

Sunday, July 19

Sophie’s Ice Cream Social

When: July 19

Where: Various locations

Cost: Donations encouraged here

The Lowdown: Celebration National Ice Cream Day with Sophie’s Ice Cream Social. You can grab a scoop of ice cream and raise funds for Sophie’s Neighborhood – a nonprofit organization created by Hosea and Lauren Feder Rosenberg to find a cure for their daughter’s disease – during the delicious holiday.

READ: Top Chef Hosea Rosenberg Is Hosting an Ice Cream Day Fundraiser to Help Save His Daughter’s Life

Cinema at Attimo

When: July 19, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Attimo Wine, 2246 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Enjoy a summer evening during Cinema at Attimo. You can watch A Fistful of Dollars on the patio of Attimo Wine while snacking on special movie bites throughout the viewing.

Mark Your Calendar

Hyphen-American: A Conversation Series with Naghem Swade

When: July 21, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum on Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free tickets available here

2nd Anniversary Party

When: July 25, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dos Luces Brewery, 1236 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

2020 Whiskey Throwdown and Doughnut Showdown

When: July 25, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: 3881 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $65 tickets available here