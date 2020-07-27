This Week In Concerts – Colorado Symphony, Dog City Disco, Spinphony and More

As you continue navigating through the impacts and implications of coronavirus, the keys seem to be in the ignition to reignite the Denver music scene. Although it appears we’re still a ways off from returning to full strength, the Mile High City’s live music scene is coming back slowly but surely. We’ve compiled a more expanded list of Denver concerts going on this week. Although there are opportunities to return back to attending live shows, it is extremely important to maintain social distancing practices and for all of us —wear a damn mask and have fun.

Larimer Lounge

7/31 – Dog City Disco (Early Show)

7/31 – Dog City Disco (Late Show)

8/1 – Rastasaurus Plays Dead (Early Show)

8/1 – Rastasaurus Plays Dead (Late Show)

Oriental Theater

8/1 – The O’s Safe Sound Series Presents: The Yawpers (Early Show)

8/1 – The O’s Safe Sound Series Presents: The Yawpers (Late Show)

Nocturne Jazz

7/29 – Paul Mulliken + Joey Glassman Quartet

7/30 – Royal Roost Revival

7/31 – The Ben Markley Trio

8/1 – Brian Claxton Quartet

8/2 – The Dana Landry Trio

Goosetown Tavern

7/28 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay

Globe Hall

8/1 – Silver and Smoke (Early Set)

8/1 – Silver and Smoke (Late Set)

The Walnut Room

8/1 – Mike Massé

Soiled Dove Underground

7/29 – Spinphony (Album Release)

7/30 – Spinphony

Herman’s Hideaway

7/31 – Lynch Mob w/ Grind Cat Grind, Hooligans Holiday, driven by turmoil, The Broken Circle, Sideffect

8/1 – Michael Grimm w/ Tim Huston Project, The Humbuckers

Your Mom’s House Denver

7/28 – Open Jam Mic Night

7/29 – The Chango Don’t Show

7/30 – Jen Ese + Notlö + Dropdoc w/ Droptalk, Wake N Bake, MC Prophet

7/31 – Echo w/ Speltweird, Dethwise, Sognar, Slomato, Sky Suite

8/1 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee (Early Show)

8/1 – Halfway To Mars w/ Kavsko, Hu, Giomassive, Skrrtsace (Late Show)

The Venue

7/31 – Those Crazy Nights (Journey Tribute)

The Black Box

8/1 – Thug Scouts w/ Honeycomb, Scarien, Phlo, MR Truman Music

Red Rocks

7/29 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks

7/30 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks

7/31 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks

8/1 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks

8/2 – Colorado Symphony Acoustic on the Rocks

Dazzle Presents

7/28 – Reparations: An Overdue Conversation

7/29 – Purnell Steen Trio

7/30 – The Ellaments Quartet

7/31 – Jacob Larson Band

Online/Virtual Concerts

Dazzle Presents

7/27 – King Stan Band

7/29 – ACE Trio

7/30 – FreeBear

Levitt Pavilion

7/27 – Kind Dub & Friends

7/29 – Rob Drabkin

Swallow Hill Music

7/27 – Emmanuelle Sasson

7/28 – Pete Muller

7/29 – May Erlewine

7/30 – Chris Smither

7/31 – The Accidentals

8/1 – Jobi Riccio

8/2 – Sarah Christine

