This Week In Concerts – Brent Cowles, Sarah Slaton, Sister Neapolitan and More

If you’re itching to see some live music during these strange times, you’re not alone. Certain venues across the Mile High City are hosting live music and opening up their doors once again. We’ve put together a list of shows and events going on across Denver for your concert-going pleasure. Whatever you decide to do this week, please wear a mask and practice social distancing to the best of your abilities.
Greenwood Village City Hall
7/20 – March & Play-In For Justice w/ Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats, Spirit of Grace, Flobots
Larimer Lounge
7/23 – Old 40
7/24 – Shovelin Stone (Early Show)
7/24 – Shovelin Stone (Late Show)
7/25 – Andy Sydow
Goosetown Tavern
7/21 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay
Globe Hall
7/25 – Brent Cowles (Early Show)
7/25 – Brent Cowles (Late Show)
Nocturne Jazz
7/22 – Paul Mulliken + Joey Glassman Quartet
7/23 – Peter Stoltzman Trio
7/24 – The Ben Markley Trio
7/25 – Alejandro Castaño Quartet
7/26 – Jeff Jenkins Trio
Your Mom’s House Denver
7/23 – Dylan Kishner Band w/ Slidewok, 3420
7/25 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee
Online/Virtual Concerts
Levitt Pavilion
7/20 – Sarah Slaton
7/22 – Eldren
UMS
7/25 – Underground Music Something
Swallow Hill Music
7/20 – Greg Blake
7/21 – Andy Sydow
7/22 – Happy Traum
7/23 – Logan Ledger
7/24 – Sonny Landreth
7/25 – Sister Neapolitan
7/26 – Peter Mulvey
Dazzle Presents
7/20 – Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise
7/22 – Polarity
7/23 – Boundless