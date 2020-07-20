This Week In Concerts – Brent Cowles, Sarah Slaton, Sister Neapolitan and More

If you’re itching to see some live music during these strange times, you’re not alone. Certain venues across the Mile High City are hosting live music and opening up their doors once again. We’ve put together a list of shows and events going on across Denver for your concert-going pleasure. Whatever you decide to do this week, please wear a mask and practice social distancing to the best of your abilities.

Greenwood Village City Hall

7/20 – March & Play-In For Justice w/ Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats, Spirit of Grace, Flobots

Larimer Lounge

7/23 – Old 40

7/24 – Shovelin Stone (Early Show)

7/24 – Shovelin Stone (Late Show)

7/25 – Andy Sydow

Goosetown Tavern

7/21 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay

Globe Hall

7/25 – Brent Cowles (Early Show)

7/25 – Brent Cowles (Late Show)

Nocturne Jazz

7/22 – Paul Mulliken + Joey Glassman Quartet

7/23 – Peter Stoltzman Trio

7/24 – The Ben Markley Trio

7/25 – Alejandro Castaño Quartet

7/26 – Jeff Jenkins Trio

Your Mom’s House Denver

7/23 – Dylan Kishner Band w/ Slidewok, 3420

7/25 – Momma’s Electronic Matinee

Online/Virtual Concerts

Levitt Pavilion

7/20 – Sarah Slaton

7/22 – Eldren

UMS

7/25 – Underground Music Something

Swallow Hill Music

7/20 – Greg Blake

7/21 – Andy Sydow

7/22 – Happy Traum

7/23 – Logan Ledger

7/24 – Sonny Landreth

7/25 – Sister Neapolitan

7/26 – Peter Mulvey

Dazzle Presents

7/20 – Ricky Earl Band ft. Cherise

7/22 – Polarity

7/23 – Boundless

