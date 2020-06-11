Olde Town Arvada Closes Streets for Expanded Patio Dining

As restaurants begin to re-open in the wake of COVID-19 cities are reimagining the ways that public space can be used. You may begin to see dining tables in places like parking lots, sidewalks and streets – an effort to help restaurants expanded patio seating to increase compacity while complying with local laws and regulations around re-opening. On Friday, Olde Town Arvada will begin closing some streets in order to create an open-air, pedestrian-friendly environment that complies with social distancing mandates while promoting economic growth for its local businesses.

When the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado began Arvada was quick to respond. Organizations throughout the city united to create the Arvada Resiliency Taskforce – a group of local organizations dedicated to understanding the impact of the pandemic and responding with programs, resources and policy shifts. The Taskforce includes Arvada Chamber of Commerce, Arvada Economic Development Association, Arvada Visitor’s Center, City of Arvada, Olde Town Business Improvement District, Apex Parks and Recreation, Community First Foundation, Thrive Workplace, The Arvada Center and Danielle Dascalos PR. All of the organizations play a pivotal role in supporting local businesses as they navigate new regulations and begin to reopen.

The Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District (BID) developed the plan to close some Olde Town streets after speaking with local business owners about how they could use public space to help reopen. The District then worked with the City of Arvada to close select blocks starting Friday, June 12.

“It is our goal to provide an environment where visitors are able to return to their favorite Olde Town establishments while still feeling safe,” said Joe Hengstler – Executive Director of the Olde Town Arvada BID.

The current closures include Grandview Avenue from Webster Street to Olde Wadsworth Boulevard and sections of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard from Grandview Avenue to Grant Place. The businesses within the street closures will have the opportunity to move dining tables onto the streets in order to serve more customers. There are still businesses that are not within the street closures that are working with the Olde Town Arvada BID to expand onto sidewalks and into parking lots.

“There is an understanding of what it means to be a true community and ensuring Olde Town Arvada remains a vibrant district with a healthy mix of businesses is beneficial for everyone,” said Hengstler.

Street closures are expected to last through Labor Day which gives diners a summer full of patio dining. Make your way over to Arvada this summer to enjoy a drink, a meal and the gorgeous sunny weather.