Lost City Launches Intimate Outdoor Concert Series to Benefit Local Music Industry

Lost City has announced a new activity for the summer — a concert series hosted in the outdoor patio of their RiNo location featuring talented local musicians. The performances begin this week on Friday, June 19.

Lost City will sell tickets to the concerts with a 44 person capacity to adhere to social distancing guidelines. You can purchase an entire table as well as individual chairs. Each ticket comes with admission to the concert and provides you access to an exclusive happy hour an hour before the performance, and food and drink provided by Lost City.

“We know many in our community are missing live music and also looking forward to enjoying some semblance of traditional beloved seasonal events,” said Lost City owner Michael Graham. “We’re excited to host this series of outdoor concerts that will allow our community to enjoy live music and Denver’s beautiful summer weather while continuing safe social distancing and supporting talented local musicians who have not been able to perform for months.”

The current schedule for performances is as follows:

Lost City will donate ticket sales to local artists and music industry professionals.

To buy tickets for the event click here.