10 Local Gift Ideas for Father’s Day

As Denver begins to open its doors for goods and services across the city, there are plenty of opportunities to get something local for the dads in your life this Father’s Day. From an old-school barbershop shave to local craft hot sauce to private fitness training sessions, there’s something here for every Dad.

The Family Jones

Where: 3245 Osage St. Denver

Phone: 303-481-8185

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: For Father’s Day, The Family Jones has a few fun things for fun for the whiskey-loving Dad. For those that love to imbibe, the Automatic Jones Rock & Rye pre-made cocktail just won Best Pre-Mixed Cocktail San Francisco World Spirits Competition. It’s best served over ice with an orange twist. The Family Jones also collaborated with Denver’s Merf’s Condiments to create Queen Atticus Hot Sauce, aged for over six months in whiskey barrels. This limited-run hot sauce is gone once it sells out, so get it while it’s…hot.

Dynamic Fitness Co. Private Training Sessions

Where: 2501 Champa St., Denver

Phone: 720-722-3255

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday 6 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., closed Sunday

The Lowdown: Local gym Dynamic Fitness Co. offers standard Team Training classes and Community Sessions, but their unique offering lies in their private training combined with nutrition coaching. Whether dad is a gym rat or a newbie, Dynamic Fitness Co. has plenty of options.

Denver Beer Co. Beer + Gear

Where: Taproom & Beergarden- 1695 Platte St., Denver

Phone: 303-433-2739

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. has beer to go, as well as hats, mugs, tees and more available for pick up — ready within about 60 minutes of your order. That means you can get Dad a crowler or six-pack and a glass to enjoy it in, on your way over to his house Sunday morning.

Blank Barbers

Where: 313 Detroit St., Cherry Creek, Denver

Phone: 720-535-9183

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Blank Barbers in Cherry Creek North offers the services and warm welcome of a classic barbershop, with modern touches. Treat Dad to a Tonic Scalp Massage and Traditional Straight Razor haircut and once he walks in he’ll be offered an espresso or beer and a greeting from the barbershop dog.

Queen City Coffee Collective & The Fresh Guys

Where: 305 W. 1st Ave., Baker, Denver and 2962 Welton St., Five Points, Denver

Hours: Baker- Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Five Points- Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Queen City Coffee Collective partnered with The Fresh Guys to provide Denverites with a box of fresh fruits and vegetables, plus a rotating bag of coffee. If Dad loves to shop local and has been pining for the Farmer’s Market, here’s the solution. Though boxes aren’t available for subscription, you can get them delivered every week. Or if you live outside of the five-mile radius, boxes are available for pickup at either their Baker or Five Points locations every Thursday.

Stem Ciders

Where: 2811 Walnut St. #150, Denver

Phone: 720-443-3007

Hours: Monday – Friday, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: At their RiNo Taproom, Stem offers cider to-go from their convenient pickup window, or you can order online. Dad can even enjoy Stem classics if he doesn’t live in Colorado — Stem ships to 18 states. For a Dad who’s into locally grown and sourced food, Acreage Provisions collaborates with local Colorado farmers to provide meat, dairy, produce boxes, cider doughnuts and more, which can be ordered online and picked up at either their RiNo Taproom or restaurant in Lafayette. To treat the whole family on Father’s Day, head out to Stem’s Acreage Ciderhouse Eatery which is now open in Lafayette, for parties up to eight, outside dining only. Click here to make a reservation.

Topo Designs

Where: 2500 Larimer St., Denver

Phone: 303-954-8420

Hours: Very limited hours due to COVID-19. Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Buy from local brand Topo Designs for the fashionable and functional Dad in your life. Climbing gear, apparel, bags and more are all made here in Colorado and built for quality to withstand active lifestyles. Their flagship store in RiNo is currently only open on Saturdays, but they have a full e-commerce site, with free shipping on orders over $50.

False Ego

Where: online

The Lowdown: If your dad has style (or is in desperate need of some), False Ego is a great place to start. Offering sustainable sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats and backpacks, these casual staples will elevate your dad’s weekend look from worn and tattered to crisp and clean.

Nourish Boxes

Where: online

The Lowdown: You may be familiar with the concept of Nourish Boxes — a monthly subscription-based box full of curated goods. But Nourish is special because it focuses solely on Colorado items and includes detailed info on the makers of each product. June’s box is a good fit for Father’s Day as it’s whiskey themed. From Bee Squared whiskey barrel-aged honey to Table Mountain Farms’ whiskey goat milk caramel and more, it’s a great choice for a booze-loving father.

River Bear American Meats

Where: Various grocers (beef is located at Leever’s and Tony Meats)

The Lowdown: Grilling out is definitely a beloved dad’s pastime. For Father’s Day, you can make it extra special by snagging premium Colorado raised beef, pork and poultry from River Bear American Meats. The company comes from one of Denver’s top chefs, Justin Brunson who is known for his meat-centric restaurant Old Major. Recently, the company partnered with Pasture Perfect Premium Beef, a family farm in Pierce, Colorado to add Angus ground beef, steaks and hot dogs to its line-up. We know, from experience, the steak alone will bring a smile to your father’s face.