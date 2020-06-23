Garth Brooks Will Take Over Drive-In Theaters Across Denver For A Special Live Stream Concert

As the state of Colorado continues the slow process of re-opening amidst COVID-19 concerns, the live music industry has been looking for ways to bring the music to the people. Throughout the duration of Stay-At-Home orders across the country, live-streamed shows seemed to be happening at all hours of the day on all social media platforms. However, as we begin to venture back out into the world, drive-in concerts may become the next trend — at least they will if Garth Brooks has anything to do with it.

This weekend, country music icon Garth Brooks will perform at a drive-in and stream the show to 300 different drive-in theaters across the country, including multiple locations in Colorado on June 27. After postponing some of his “Stadium Tour” dates earlier this year, this type of show will allow for fans to get out of the house and enjoy Brooks’ music, all while safely practicing social distancing.

Some of the measures that will be in place include appropriate vehicle spacing, protective equipment for drive-in employees and contactless payment options. Though the drive-in concert was announced earlier this month, tickets just went back on sale this weekend after an error with Ticketmaster was causing some purchasers to see error messages. In response to the error, Ticketmaster halted ticket sales, which were originally available on June 15.

Colorado drive-in locations that will be showing Garth Brooks’ concert include:

Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In (Denver)

Park Meadows Cinema Pop-Up (Denver)

Starr Drive-In (Montrose)

Starr Drive-In (Monte Vista)

Tru Vu Drive-In (Delta)

Comanche Drive-In (Buena Vista)

Garth Brooks drive-in concert will take place this Saturday, June 27 starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for Garth Brooks drive-in concert are available here.