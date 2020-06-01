The Local and National Music Industries Participate in #TheShowMustBePaused in Observation of Black Lives Matter

Since the killing of George Floyd over Memorial Day Weekend by Minneapolis Police on May 25, some companies in the music industry have responded by saying they will observe “Black Out Tuesday” or #TheShowMustBePaused this Tuesday, June 2. Business for participating companies or artists will stop on this day to commemorate the Black Lives Matter protests and call attention to the enormous role black musicians and artists have played in the music industry. As of June 1, Live Nation, Sony, Columbia Records, Capitol Records, Warner Records and TikTok have announced they will participate, among others.

#TheShowMustBePaused was created by Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, black women who are executives in the music business and call on the industry that has “profited predominantly from Black art” to take a stand.

“It is the obligation of these entities to protect and empower the Black communities that have made them disproportionately wealthy in ways that are measurable and transparent,” said Thomas and Agyemang in a statement on their official website.

Artists and companies are participating in different ways — some postponing music releases, others promising to communicate with their coworkers — with the same goal of taking time away from production to focus on community.

As of Monday, June 1, some Denver groups and organizations have joined the movement. iZCALLi announced on their Instagram page they will participate in Black Out Tuesday, as well as Unsigned Unheard – 5280 , and the Fillmore Auditorium, that shared Live Nation’s promise to take June 2 to “work together with our employees and colleagues on actionable next steps that will continue to engage and spark consistent action in fighting racism.” Gabriel Mervine and his band cancelled their online performance at Dazzle Presents June 2, and The Bluebird Theatre also released a statement.

It is likely Black Out Tuesday will extend throughout the week and weeks to come as more artists and businesses join the movement. Interested musicians, fans or music lovers can learn more here at #TheShowMustBePaused’s website.