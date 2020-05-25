This Week In Virtual Colorado Concerts

It’s hard to say when live music will return to it’s regularly scheduled programming. Even though in-person events are still on hold, the Denver music scene continues to function through the use of virtual concerts. If you’re looking for some Denver music in your life this week, we’ve compiled a few virtual shows for you to check out. If you want your live-stream to be added to the weekly roundups please e-mail [email protected] for consideration.

UMS Presents: Streams With Grit

When: May 25 – May 31 – 5 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Underground Music Showcase team is back for the fourth week of their virtual concert series “Streams With Grit.” The weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more. In addition to tuning into their streams, you have the chance to support these musicians via virtual tip as they navigate through these tricky times.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: May 27 – 8 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook, watch here and here.

The Lowdown: On Wednesday night, local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide their final live virtual showcase of music. This week’s line-up has not been announced yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we know more.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival

When: May 29 – 10 a.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: The Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival is back for its eleventh rendition all day long this Friday. ARISE Music Festival is presenting this virtual gathering to support Colorado musicians as what will hopefully be a temporary substitute for in-person music festivals. You have the chance to join the cause and support these musicians directly by attending and sending a virtual tip. The full weekly line-up has not been announced yet, but artists such as Face Vocal Band and Sara Niemietz are on the bill for Friday.

Alive From Knew Conscious

When: May 23, 7 – 11 p.m.

Platform: From their website or social media

The Lowdown: Denver-based art gallery and social club around the arts, Knew Conscious has announced ‘Alive from Knew Conscious,’ a live concert virtual streaming experience broadcasted live from the venue every Saturday night. The series will present music in an organic live experience format with full production including a state-of-the-art light rig provided by City Boy Lasers, professional audio and video by Rich Hartranft. The objective is to give people the audience a live performance that can be enjoyed in the safety and comfort of their own homes. Proceeds from the series will be split evenly between musical artists, production staff, and the venue. This weeks performers include Unlimited Gravity, Project Aspect and Homemade Spaceship.

