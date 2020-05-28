Oxeye Daisy Will Debut Its New Song by Displaying the Music Video on a Downtown Building

The wave of innovative single releases has hit a new high with local band Oxeye Daisy’s dive into an auditory and visual experience perfect for social distancing and creativity alike.

The band will tease their newest single on June 3 with an accompanying music video that will project over the Daniel & Fisher tower on 16th street mall. An abridged version of the music video will then remain projected on the clocktower for the remainder of the month of June.

Oxeye Daisy partnered with CPR’s Indie 102.3 and Night Lights Denver to make this possible. You can tune into 102.3 FM to listen in as the music video unveils itself on the building at 9 p.m. on June 3 — with appropriate social distancing measures, of course.

The single will be the first release off of Oxeye Daisy’s highly anticipated next project. Recorded and mixed by Patrick Riley of Tennis fame before the coronavirus outbreak, “Wanting” — as described by lead singer Lela Roy — is a testament to a woman’s sexuality.

“I was very lonely and horny when I wrote ‘Wanting,’” recalled lead singer Lela Roy. “I loved the idea of writing a very overtly sexual song. I wanted to write something that really embodied sensuality and female sexuality in a raw but un-exploitative way. That idea felt rebellious and edgy to me, but it took me a long time to actually get the courage to show anyone this song. It seemed almost too personal and explicit to share.”

The accompanying music video was directed by LA photographer Casey Curry months before the coronavirus outbreak.

“The music video is obviously very slow and abstract. The eeriness juxtaposed with the beauty and the slow build of the video fits really well with the mood of the song,” Roy said. “I didn’t want the video to be overtly sexual, but I think the suggestiveness of it all is right in line with the feeling of ‘Wanting.’”

“Wanting” will be formally released on streaming platforms at midnight on June 4 with the music video premiering at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube.