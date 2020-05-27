Louis Vuitton Donates 1,000 Face Masks in Denver

Founded in Paris in 1854 by Louis Vuitton Malletier, Louis Vuitton is one of the most sought after luxury brands in the world. Once a small luggage shop, this titanic fashion house now stands for luxury and innovation. Now, at a time when luxury has given way to practicality almost overnight, the Louis Vuitton brand has heeded the call. The House donated 1,000 locally produced, non-surgical face masks to Food Bank of the Rockies this week to support the city’s continued efforts in the battle against COVID-19. This comes after Governor Jared Polis announced yesterday a partnership with Honeywell will provide six million N95 masks to Denver’s frontline workers over the next 17 months.

Louis Vuitton has repurposed all five of its American workshops to produce reusable face masks made of cotton cloth that can be adjusted to fit a variety of users. The mask donation is part of a continued effort to work with local organizations to donate and distribute protective masks in states most heavily impacted by COVID-19.