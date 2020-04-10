Red Rocks Park Closes Indefinitely Over Coronavirus Concerns

For most Coloradans, getting outside is essential — especially in times like these. But unfortunately, it seems that despite our vast options for outdoor enjoyment, too many of us are still flocking to popular spots. Today, via a Facebook announcement, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater explained it will officially close its park to the public until further notice. This means the area will be closed to all hiking, walking and outdoor recreation during this time.

“Denver Parks & Recreation will be closing Red Rocks park beginning 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 10 until further notice due to the threat of spread of COVID-19. Other mountain and urban parks remain open for outdoor activities such as walking and jogging, provided individuals adhere to social distancing guidelines (6+ feet).” said the Facebook announcement.

This comes after other popular areas, including Rocky Moutain National Park and other state and national parks, have closed in order to keep people at bay. Per the stay-at-home order, Coloradans should limit all travel to only essential activities. Additionally, many small mountain towns are deterring visitors over fears that potential increases in infection could overrun their limited resources. So for now, our best options are to stick close to home and allow our wild and beautiful places some much-needed reprieve.