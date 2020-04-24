The City of Denver Has Issued New Rules For Park Use

In alignment with the age-old rhyme, April showers will likely give way to balmier temperatures as May arrives in all its floral glory. You may feel the itch to get outside and see what nature’s offering these days, and for Denverites, visiting your local park might be the best way to do so.

While the state of Colorado will transition to living under a safer-at-home order on April 27, the City of Denver extended its stay-at-home order another eight days, from April 30 to May 8. To help Denver citizens to enjoy their days and get some fresh air during this period of divergent directives, the city is offering guidance on how to safely use its parks.

READ: Denver’s Stay-At-Home Order Has Been Extended to May 8

READ: What You Need to Know About the Lifting of Colorado’s Stay-at-Home Order

To curtail the transmission of COVID-19, the City of Denver outlined new rules for using its parks that will be in effect until July 23:

Alcohol (including beer, wine and champagne) is not allowed If you are sick, do not visit the parks Separate at least six feet from others at all times Do not gather or travel in groups Group sports and activities are prohibited Shared use of equipment is not allowed (i.e.: frisbees, footballs, etc.) Bring your own hand sanitizer/washing supplies Leash your dog to prevent accidental cross-contamination with others Park hours are 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Denver public officials will also continue to monitor and enforce physical distancing in these public spaces.

If you live outside the city, following these guidelines is still advisable under the safer-at-home phase. When Colorado Governor Jared Polis unveiled plans for this new phase at a press conference on April 22, he stated that activities like pick-up soccer games, neighborhood barbecues, family get-togethers and parties would be discouraged under this new order. All public gatherings of over 10 people will still be banned across the state.

Both phases encourage Coloradans only to travel within 10 miles of their home. For Denverites, you’re in luck here — 90% of the city’s residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park. You can check out a routinely updated map of open parks in your area here.

On April 20, Denver Parks and Recreation began offering more than 30 online programs and activities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy from their home. All the department’s rec centers are closed during the city’s stay-at-home order, and gyms statewide will remain shuttered throughout the safer-at-home phase.

