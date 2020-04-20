Denver Parks and Recreation Offers 30+ Free Home-Based Activities and Programs

Now’s the time of year that everyone starts to get a little stir crazy, and your much-appreciated effort to stay at home to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 might be exacerbating the feeling. If you’ve already conquered your spring cleaning, or would like to divert your restless energy elsewhere, Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) has got your back. Though its recreation centers are currently closed, it’s still committed to providing community members with resources to exercise their body and mind. Beginning April 20, DPR will offer more than 30 online programs and activities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy from their home.

Fitness classes, games, art projects and more comprise this cornucopia of online content known as Denver Parks and Recreation @ Home. Some of the highlights are a tutorial for older adults on how to use Zoom, a weekly step-by-step fine art class, several strength-training workouts (and instructions on how to pick household items to substitute for weights), trivia challenges, backyard camping seminars and Lego-building hangouts.

DPR will stream each activity on one of three online platforms: Facebook Live, Instagram Live, or Zoom. To view DPR’s online activity schedule and see which platform will host the event, go here. Instructions on how to tune into the sessions are listed at the top of that page as well.