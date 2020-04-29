4 Denver Jewelers Offering Online Engagement Ring Shopping Experiences

Previously noted in this 303 Magazine article, wedding season is officially here and masses of bridal parties are contemplating when their wedding days will come to fruition. Similarly, engagement season is upon us with many partners at a loss for where to shop and purchase engagement rings and wedding jewelry. Detailed below, four Denver based jewelry designers illuminate how customers can virtually shop for their most precious jewels from the comforts of their homes and even couches.

Abby Sparks Jewelry

How to buy it: To shop, visit the brand’s website here.

The Lowdown: Abby Sparks Jewelry provides custom engagement rings along with unique and beautiful fine jewelry. During coronavirus, the local brand experienced a significant decline in sales like other retailers; however, the interest and attraction of shopping for engagement rings and fine jewelry continued to be relevant. “We’ve also developed our own virtual engagement ring try-on through our Instagram, @abbysparksjewelry,” Abby Sparks explained. “You can take a picture of your hand, open it in Instagram Stories and then search for “Abby Sparks Jewelry” GIFs, you’ll see dozens of our rings that you can fit to your hand and try on without ever leaving your house.”

Still, in the midst of such an uncertain time in the world, the accomplished jewelry brand continues to spread love and the formation of special relationships. “Now is the time to be conscientious about celebrating the smaller things in life that may normally get overlooked like our relationships,” Sparks said. “We have more time together than we may have ever had, so my advice is to celebrate that connection.”

Balefire Goods

How to buy it: To shop, visit the brand’s website here.

The Lowdown: Local jewelry brand Balefire Goods offers extremely remarkable and distinctive jewelry designs with a concentration for individualistic stones. “Sapphires are another popular and wonderful option for engagement ring stones as they come in a rainbow of colors,” Jamie Hollier, owner of Balefire Goods noted. We are also seeing a ton of people coming in with their family rings from their parents or grandparents as a starting point for their rings. Reusing the metal and stones is not only economical but it allows you to have jewelry that keeps your loved ones close.”

The popular brand also shifted gears to offer customers virtual services. “We have an online booking system on our website where you can book a video chat to look at ideas, etc.,” Hollier said. “We also can work via email or text for custom designs as well. We actually have clients all over the country, so we are fortunate that we are already accustomed to working with people from a distance.”

Shane Co.

How to buy it: To shop, visit the brand’s website here.

The Lowdown: Headquartered in Denver, the Longtime jewelry store, Shane Co., continues its legacy of fine jewelry and diamonds by providing customers numerous online tools alongside a three-step process to build custom engagement rings. “For those wanting to try on different rings from the comfort of your home, our virtual try-on tool allows you to do just that with a simple picture of your hand with your smartphone,” said Shane Co. Brand Manager, Mary Frances Joseph. “Image Search and Budget Buddy are two tools that Shane Co. exclusively has to help you shop online for engagement rings.”

For the three-step process, Shane Co. recommends customers experience this to find their custom design. “We recommend our customers start by picking their dream setting – the part of the ring that holds the diamond in place – before choosing their center stone,” said Joseph. “Once a setting is chosen, we work with our customers to pick their perfect center stone. The last step in the process is really where the personalization comes in. You can add a decorative crown, custom engraving and coordinating wedding band to make your ring one of a kind.”

The Diamond Reserve

How to buy it: To shop, visit the brand’s website here.

The Lowdown: The Diamond Reserve (TDR) takes pride in hand-selecting each certified diamond for their engagement rings and fine jewelry. To accommodate customers, TDR offers virtual shopping services including video chats and 3D ring models to ensure clients are pleased with the design processes. “Meeting our clients via video chat allows us to get to know them and them to know us, to create a relationship, this is very important when designing an engagement ring, this is a purchase that signifies forever,” Kaeleigh Testwuide, the founder + owner of The Diamond Reserve said. “Before your ring is handmade right here in Denver, Colorado our team will 3D render your ring for you to see at every angle, you can make as many changes to your ring unit it is perfect at every angle!”