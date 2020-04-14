Colorado Gets 7 Nominations for Best Cocktail Bars at The Spirited Awards

The (award) show must go on. That’s the statement Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) made today after they released their annual nominations list for the Spirited Awards. Not to be deterred, the organization explained they plan on hosting the July 25 event as they believe recognizing the cocktail and hospitality industry is still crucial.

“While events and awards ceremonies are getting postponed and cancelled across the world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation feels it is more important now than ever to continue to honor the professionals, organizations and establishments that have enhanced the industry,” explained their website.

It seems many people would agree as TOTCF saw a record number of submissions this year for all categories. As for Colorado, we also saw an uptick in nominations despite the growing competition and took home seven spots versus last year’s four. However, if you follow these kinds of things, a few names won’t be a surprise.

Both of Sean Kenyon’s offspring Williams & Graham and its seedier sister Occidental landed nominations whereas Death & Co at The Ramble Hotel returned with not just one, but two nods. As for newcomers, downtown Denver shows up in force with both Brass Tacks and Morin. Both recently took over Denver institutions (Blake Street Vault and Wazee Supper Club, respectively) and are already making a name for themselves. But alas, it’s not all Denver. Aspen makes an appearance with Jimmy’s. Known for having the “world’s smallest speakeasy,” the 23-year-old’s inclusion likely brings a smile to locals and avid skiers alike. Conspicuously, Colorado did not snag anything for Best New American Cocktail bar this year (Death & Co. had the honor in 2019) and we wonder, under the current circumstances, what that category will look like for years to come.

See below for a full list of Colorado nominees and go here for the complete award listings. Winners will be announced at the 14th annual Spirited Awards on July 25 in New Orleans.

Best American Cocktail Bar – Brass Tacks

Best American Bar Team – Williams & Graham and Death & Co at The Ramble Hotel

Best American High Volume Cocktail Bar – Occidental

Best American Hotel Bar – Death & Co at The Ramble Hotel

Best American Restaurant Bar – Morin and Jimmy’s, Aspen