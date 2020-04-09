Local Businesses Team Up to Create ‘Pep-Up Packs’ for Denver’s Front Line Workers

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Denver, local party planner and designer, Jaala Sheldon felt a need to support now-strained frontline workers in the Denver metro area. That’s when she created A Party For One. She started dropping off care packages on the doorsteps of medical professionals with the goal to make them feel appreciated. The packages include items donated and sponsored by more than a dozen local businesses, including CBD-infused bath bombs from Press Pause Project, whiskey from Locke & Co, flowers from Perfect Petal, Purell wipes from TRC Companies, masks and more. The “Pep-Up Packs” are delivered to the front porch of health care workers and at local hospitals.

“From first responders to medical professionals and other crucial front line workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to say thanks and help bring a little love and cheer to their day,” said Sheldon. “We know how much these workers are sacrificing for our safety, and this is a small way to show our gratitude. We invite all Coloradans to join us in spreading some joy to those who are tirelessly working to keep us safe at this time.”

Sheldon has also hired recently laid-off catering workers to make deliveries. Approximately 75 kits have been delivered, and she has plans to continue the project long term.