Just Announced – Bohemian Nights Cancelled due to Coronavirus Concerns

Bohemian Nights at NewWest Fest — a free, three-day music festival in the heart of Fort Collins’ downtown district — has been cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns. The festival was slated to highlight over 70 Colorado bands this year, delivering another difficult blow to our local music community.

“As disappointing as it is to cancel, we need to prioritize the health and safety of artists, fans, employees, volunteers and partners. We know that it is in the best interest of the community to do what we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said June Greist, Communications Director of the Bohemian Foundation according to North Forty News.

This cancellation comes at a tumultuous time for Colorado, as protesters crowded the streets demanding the reopening of the economy this past Sunday coupled with Governor Polis announcing a, “marathon, not sprint” approach to the stay-at-home lift scheduled for April 26. Although little details have been shared about the status of our state once the stay-at-home order ends, live music will not be returning as we know it for many months to come. Some states have declared bans on gatherings of that size until next year, with the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, estimating live music will not be what it used to be until fall 2021.

With that in mind, cancellations like Bohemian Nights are just the first line in a long page of lamentations as concerts and festivals continue to adapt to the current reality.