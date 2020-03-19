Yuan Wonton to Take Over Maine Shack Kitchen This Evening

This afternoon two of Denver’s favorite summer openings will join forces. Yuan Wonton will take over the kitchen at Maine Shack, with both menus being available for pick-up. The food truck from husband and wife team Penelope Wong and Rob Jenks has garnered long lines and swift sell-outs since its debut in September 2019, with Maine Shack — a collaboration from Drew Ryan, John Caprio and chef Craig Dixon — receiving similar praise since opening in late July.

Maine Shack will serve its standard menu of lobster rolls, fried whole belly clams, clam chowder and assorted sandwiches and sides with Yuan peddling a list of classic favorites. The signature chili wontons will, of course, be present, with chicken and ginger, Szechuan Chinese eggplant, xiao long bao and wonton noodle soup also being available.

Despite the weather, patrons can likely expect a long line until the phenomenal offerings run out. We suggest taking precautions and staying six feet away from fellow patrons.

Maine Shack is located at 1535 Central St., Denver. The pop-up is from 4-7 p.m. Call ahead orders are available via phone or online at 303-997-2118 and MaineShack.com with delivery being handled by GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates.