This Week In Virtual Concerts

When you think about it, it’s amazing to live in a time where we can attempt to substitute a live concert experience with a show via live-stream. With coronavirus running rampant and wreaking havoc on the live music industry, there are still many ways to support local musicians through these trying times. Local up-and-coming bands are among those being hit the hardest by coronavirus as they are unable and not allowed to safely do their jobs. Instead of our normal “This Week In Concerts” articles, we’re giving you some options for virtual in-house entertainment this week.

HEARTFest

When: Saturday, March 28 – 12:00 p.m. – Midnight

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: Although many festivals are postponed or have been outright canceled, Colorado’s HEARTFest is hitting the streams with a full day-long virtual festival. This stacked line up will be in efforts to raise funds for Youth On Record and A Precious Child during these uncertain times. From noon on Saturday to midnight, you can expect a full day of music delivered to the comfort of your own home with artists such as Sister Neapolitan, Married A Dead Man and more.

More info here.

Stay Home Silent Disco Fundraiser

When: Saturday, March 28 – 8:30 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: This silent disco is making a house call. Tyler, The Creative is hosting a one-of-a-kind event that will bring music from around the world into your headphones while also raising funds for the global pandemic we find ourselves in. Three different artists are teaming up to raise money for three respective charities. Denver’s Motion Trap and Willbeaux along with DJ Frankyeffe will be hitting your screens at 8:30 p.m.

More info here.

Clay Rose of Gasoline Lollipops + Adam Perry

When: Sunday, March 29 – 7:00 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: Clay Rose of the Denver rock-duo Gasoline Lollipops along with drummer Adam Perry are teaming up to deliver a kick-ass live stream from the Gold Hill Inn in Boulder. These live streams act as a great medium to support live musicians who are displaced and disrupted from their income streams. If you’re looking for some folk-rock music this weekend, this live stream will exactly what you need. Who knows – they might even take your request.

More info here.

Birdcall Lockdown Music Series

When: March 31 – April 2 – 8:00 p.m.

Platform: Instagram + Facebook

The Lowdown: Local restaurant Birdcall is teaming up with local Colorado musicians to provide a weekly live virtual showcase of music. On Tuesday, March 31 through Thursday, April 2, Birdcall’s Instagram and Facebook pages are going live with the likes of local talent such as Rob Drabkin, Babelord, Brad Corrigan and more. This showcase is appropriately titled the “Birdcall Lockdown Music Series.”

Click here to be directed to Birdcall’s Facebook page.

Instagram: @eat.birdcall

Christopher Ryan

When: Friday, April 3 – 7:00 p.m.

Platform: Facebook

The Lowdown: Christopher Ryan is a singer-songwriter originally hailing from New York but now calls Colorado his home. Ryan’s music has taken him all over the country and has landed him some stellar opportunities and exposure. Ryan will be going live as a part of the COVID-19 Couch Concerts Facebook group which can be found at the link below.

More info here.

Want to get this list before everyone else?