The 303 Guide for Making a Statement in Puffy Sleeves

Over-the-top, exaggerated puffy sleeves crowded the runway during the spring and summer season of 2019. From Rodarte to Marc Jacobs, this trend was everywhere. Designers, influencers and fashion editors haven’t turned away from this viral trend and others like it just yet. If anything, they have committed to being even bolder for spring/summer 2020.

This trend of puffy sleeves is popular due to its versatility. They can be over the top and elegant, with a more glamorous aesthetic. Pairing them with leather pants gives them more of an edge or styling them with another bold trend, such as chunky boots or sneakers can make you stand out. No matter how you wear this trend, you are bound to make a statement. 303 Magazine has created a style guide to give you a little inspiration and help you incorporate statement sleeves into your everyday look, and here are three of our favorite ways you can style puffy sleeves.

DRESS it up

The Lowdown: If the trend of puffy sleeves piques your interest but the idea of creating a whole look around them is intimidating, go for the dress option. Dresses are perfect for anyone who has either been in love with this trend for ages or are simply testing the waters. One can go as bold or as simple as they would like when it comes to dresses without the worry of being too out of your comfort zone. A great way to wear a dress with statement sleeves is pairing it with a pair of chunky boots. This produces a more relaxed look.

Statements in Subtlety

The Lowdown: Leaning into simplicity is great for this trend. In a past style guide, we showed how to revamp a favorite pair of skinny jeans. A bold statement sleeve top is another way to take that pair of denim to new heights. This trend is not too over-the-top while still maintaining a chic undertone. Try to keep accessories delicate and dainty. We suggest a small shoulder bag and a pair of your favorite gold earrings. For shoes, wear a pair of solid-colored stilettos. This will keep you looking both sophisticated and subtle.

Mono-chic

The Lowdown: Puffy sleeves are a fantastic combination with trendy monochromatic color schemes. The joy of monochromatic outfits is the ability to wear different shades, tints, textures, and styles of one color. Puffy sleeves are one way of adding visual interest and dimension to a monochromatic look. This idea is most definitely a style challenge, requiring a bit more thought into planning a color and then adding depth. However, once it all comes together, the effort put into this look is totally worth it.

Photography by Amanda Piela

Makeup by Mary Willis

Hair by Vanessa Whitmarsh

Model Delaney Archer (Goldie Mae Productions)

Clothing provided by Zara

Styled by Iliana Salcido