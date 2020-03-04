26 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some eccentric events lined up for the weekend. Kick it off by celebrating cannabis during Westword’s High Style and embrace art during Art + Feminism. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure you take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, March 5

Westword’s High Style

When: March 5, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $75 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Embrace the high life during Westword’s High Style. You can explore cannabis-centered education, fashion, wellness and more on all three floors of the McNichols Building. If you have ever been curious about the industry, this event is the perfect place to learn more.

American Bar Takeover

When: March 5, 6 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: London’s iconic American Bar is set to takeover Death & Co. this Thursday. American Bar is the oldest surviving cocktail bar in Britain and a staple in the cocktail world. You can experience a full-bar pop-up with six specialty cocktails created by American Bar.

No Man’s Land Film Festival

When: March 5 – 8

Where: Cultivated Synergy, 2901 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $18 – $22 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dive into a new adventure without leaving Denver during the No Man’s Land Film Festival. The four-day festival hosts a myriad of film screenings, workshops, panel discussions and more. You can also learn from experts in the industry and hear from guest speakers.

Friday, March 6

Colfax Art Crawl

When: March 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 40 West Arts District, 1560 Teller St., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a stroll down West Colfave Avenue during the Colfax Art Crawl. You can explore the 40 West Arts creative district in New Orleans fashion with a street party and a bangin’ life brass band.

One Year Anniversary Party

When: March 6, 12 p.m.

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing celebrates its first year of business during its One Year Anniversary Party. You can imbibe in four beer releases, rock out to live music and more throughout the day while supporting the brewery.

Guilty Pleasures

When: March 6, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Indulge yourself during Guilty Pleasures. The dance party features a night dedicated to ’90s hits with hoppin’ beats from a DJ blaring all evening long. Make sure to don your hottest jelly shoes and bucket hats to match the theme of the night.

Babe Walls Group Show

When: March 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery hosts Babe Walls: A Celebration of Women in Art. The event is an all women’s and non-binary mural festival with artists such as Alicia Cardenas, Ashley Joon and Becca Reitz showcasing their works.

Draft Wars 2020

When: March 6, 6 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery hosts its annual Draft Wars this weekend. You can sample pours of six unique blended style brews that the staff created to compete for the Golden Crowler. You can participate in voting for the best one and if your vote wins, you will be able to take home that glass.

Swap Til You Drop

When: March 6, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Mix up your wardrobe and help with sustainability during Swap Til You Drop. You can find new duds while taking your unused clothing to swap. You can also bring vinyl to swap as well.

First Friday Jazz Hop

When: March 6, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Five Points, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Take a journey in the Historic Five Points neighborhood during a First Friday Jazz Hop. You can stop in at businesses along Welton Street to listen to wondrous jazz beats for the perfect hop throughout the evening.

Hollywood Favorite

When: March 6 – 8

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Hollywood Favorite. The event features a screening of the Sci-Fi film Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker. The film follows the journey or Rey as she discovers her past and battles with the dark side.

First Friday Art Walk

When: March 6, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can take a look at the myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks serving up bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the night.

Saturday, March 7

Clothing Swap + In Bed By Ten

When: March 7, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Grab those pieces of clothing that have been sitting in your closet collecting dust for a Clothing Swap + In Bed By Ten party. You can bring a blank clothing item in exchange for a Titwrench Collective print, get crafty and then dance the night away.

SymROSEium

When: March 7, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free with $15 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Rose Society partners with Denver Botanic Gardens for a SymROSEium. You can shop for bare-root plants, get advice from experts and more during the rose-centric event. You can also hear from Dr. Sheldon Drobot, Ph.D. and Matt Douglas about rose and climate.

Zuni Street Brewing Three Year Anniversary

When: March 7, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Toast to three years of achievements during the Zuni Street Brewing Three Year Anniversary. The party will hold beer releases, drink specials and a giant jumpy castle for a fun afternoon. You can also jam out to live music and snack on food from Clamato Time and Seasoned Swine food trucks.

3 X Can Release

When: March 7, 1 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company hosts a 3 X Can Release. You can grab cans of four Off Script pilsners for $12.99, four Fan Fiction Double Dry Hopped New England IPAs for $16.99 or four Alternate Present dark lagers for $12.99 during the hopped up event.

Oprah’s 2020 Vision

When: March 7, 9 a.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $249.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Oprah is coming to Denver for a night of motivation during Oprah’s 2020 Vision. You can get inspired as Oprah creates an interactive evening with different motivational exercises, speakers and more.

Denver Air Guitar Championships

When: March 7, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Kings Tavern, 60 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch 20 different competitors let out their inner rockstar during the Denver Air Guitar Championships. You can experience some of the best air guitar performances to see who will represent Denver throughout the battle.

Penny Admission

When: March 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes back Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions featuring Francesca Woodman’ Portrait of a Reputation, Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler’s Flora and Stacey Steers’ Edge of Alchemy.

Brunch with Babelord

When: March 7, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Step into another world during a Brunch with Babelord. You can see a performance from the Galactan Babelord while dining on a brunch within Broadway Roxy.

Free Day at DAM

When: March 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Free Day at DAM (Denver Art Museum) is back for a chance to take on the museum without a fee. You can explore the Shantell Martin: Words and Lines exhibition with bold black and white linework, see The Light Show, Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection and more, all at no cost.

Bloom

When: March 7, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Station teams up with Denver Masquerade Ball for Bloom. The ball – which is hosted by the Denver Kids Young Professionals Council (YPC) – raises funds for YPC and local children. Make sure to dress in your best formal wear while night blooms.

Sunday, March 8

International Women’s Day Celebration

When: March 8, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel hosts its second annual International Women’s Day Celebration. You can grab your best gal pal to experience an all-female marketplace, dine on bites created by female chefs and more. The proceeds will benefit Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver.

Get It Girl

When: March 8, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. hosts Get It Girl in honor of International Women’s Day. You can sip on a specialty cocktail, grab bites from a food truck and shop from vendors. Temper Chocolate and Awakening Boutique – Denver’s sex-positive boutique and community resource will have a spot during the event.

Après ’80s Ski Party

When: March 8, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Adrift celebrates the starting of spring with an ’80s Après Ski Party. You can experience an ice luge, karaoke, a taco buffet and more throughout the evening. Make sure to wear a retro ski suit and party ’80s style.

Art + Feminism

When: March 8, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the dichotomies of Art + Feminism during a Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon with Guerrilla Girls. You can jam out to live music from Rare Byrd$, listen to guests from Denver Public Library and Titwrench Collective and more throughout the evening.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Irishfest Denver

When: March 13 – 15

Where: The Square on 21st, 21st St. between Larimer St. and Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free – $130 tickets available here

World Wide Antique & Vintage Show

When: March 13 – 15

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

Whiskies of the World

When: March 13, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $160 tickets available here

Saint Patrick’s Day

When: March 14, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 22nd & Blake St., 2201 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $60 tickets available here