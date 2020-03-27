Here’s How You Can Support Youth On Record During The Coronavirus

After the start of every year, we all share the same sentiment: Last year was the worst and we chase the idea of how this year will be “our year.” But it’s safe to say that this is one of the rougher starts to a year than we’ve seen in the last few. From tragic accidents to election drama and now, coronavirus that’s wiping out multiple sectors of our day-to-day lives. Out of the sectors being hit the hardest, the touring and live music industries are taking a significant beating leaving musicians without jobs and with the worry of where their next paycheck will come from.

Youth On Record (YOR) is one of the staples in the development of the Colorado music scene. From having big name national acts come through their doors to speak directly with Colorado youth to offering on-site and remote classes – Youth On Record serves the greater good for Colorado youth. Even though the coronavirus is hitting hard, Youth On Record is hitting harder by continuing to hold up their imperative message: “With the help of Colorado’s most talented and willing musicians, Youth on Record inspires at-risk youth to see the potential for a better life” as best as they can.

As of mid-March, YOR suspended all in-person programming across the board. With in-person programming suspended, YOR is joining many employers and organizations across the country and pivoting to an all-virtual experience. YOR is a major outlet to youth across the greater Denver area, with their services reaching over 1,400 teens every year. Students aren’t the only beneficiaries of Youth On Record’s model as the organization also serves to provide artists and musicians with a source of employment in an already lucrative market.

If you’re looking for a way to support Colorado musicians and students during these bizarre times, you can contribute to support YOR’s mission. YOR is striving to make sure their staff of musicians is still getting paid for the valuable work they do for as long as the organization can. With an indefinite hold on all events and in-person programming, YOR is making all efforts to ensure their contracted artists are supported. A contribution to YOR will go to essential aspects of work such as payments to staffed musicians, supplies for the transition to a virtual learning atmosphere and efforts to ensure mental and emotional wellness for students.

YOR is always taking donations, which can be found at the link below. Not in a position to give a monetary donation? Spread the word about Youth On Record and take a listen to their podcast where they sit down and talk with musicians from all walks of life. Denver’s music scene is constantly growing thanks to the support of citizens, government officials and readers like you. During unprecedented times where not much seems to make sense, it’s as important as ever support important causes – even if it’s behind a screen for a while.

Click here to support Youth On Record.