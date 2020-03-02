Stars From The Office and More to Make an Appearance at Denver Pop Culture Con

Denver Pop Culture Con is slowly approaching and this year the con has a wild lineup of stars to see and hear from. Come July 3, you can see the faces of some of the cast of the hit television series The Office up close and personal.

Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and Brian Baumgarten will have spots within the celebrity summit and will also possibly be a part of Q&A and panels throughout the content-packed weekend.

Other big names including Dr. Who actor David Tennant, The Umbrella Academy actor Aidan Gallagher and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Miranda Otto will also make appearances. If you love all things sci-fi, television and pop culture, the con is the perfect place to embrace it all and more.

Tickets can be purchased for $44 to $99 here. Denver Pop Culture Con will be held from July 3 to July 5, located at the Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th St., Denver.