Whiskies of the World and 21 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

Spring has sprung and Denver is gearing up from some St. Patricks Day fun. You can start the week at a Surf & Suds Dinner with Fish N Beer and Ratio Beerworks and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at Fiction Beer Company with a Shamrock Shake Slushie. Whatever your plans may be, make sure to check out this roundup of food and drink happenings in Denver this week.

Monday, March 9

Women’s Only Craft Beer Paired Dinner

When: Monday, March 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $45, Venmo @BrunsL with your name to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse is hosting a Women’s Only Craft Beer Paired Dinner this Monday. The five-course meal features five dishes created by Saranya Cooks Thai with five beer pairings. The dinner will also have an info sheet and a quick pairing tutorial.

Garnish Games 2020

When: Monday, March 9, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission, reserve your spot here

The Lowdown: Head to Improper City for Garnish Games 2020. Guests will be able to sample the finalists’ cocktails and help select the winner of the most visually stunning cocktail garnish. Competitors include Williams & Graham, Star Bar, Acorn and more.

Tuesday, March 10

Surf & Suds Beer Dinner

When: Tuesday, March 10, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fish N Beer, 3510 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $65 per person, call 303-248-3497 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks and Fish N Beer present Surf & Suds Beer Dinner this Tuesday. The five-course meal features Fish N Beer dishes expertly paired with Ratio brews. Pairings include house grilled oysters with Dear You French Saison and more.

Gnocchi Class

When: Tuesday, March 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Attimo Urban Winery, 2246 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Attimo Wine and Rebel Bread for Gnocchi Class this Tuesday. For $75 attendees will learn how to create basic potato gnocchi from scratch, three homemade sauce recipes and a glass of wine.

Wednesday, March 11

Fundamentals of Food & Beer Pairing

When: Wednesday, March 11, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Friends & Family, 1441 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Crooked Stave Friends & Family Taproom will host Uptown & Humboldt for a Fundamentals of Food & Beer Pairing event. For $25 attendees will learn how to pair six brews with Uptown & Humboldt bar-bites. The class will demonstrate the principles of harmony, contrast, similarity and intensity.

Cabernet Dinner at Bigsby’s Folly

When: Wednesday, March 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $99 – $125, call 720-626-0414 to RSVP

The Lowdown: Join Chef Sarah and Head Winemaker Brian Graham for a Cabernet Dinner at Bigsby’s Folly this Wednesday. The dinner will feature five courses expertly paired with five wines. You can wine and dine at this RiNo craft winery.

Thursday, March 12

Taste of Islay Whiskey Dinner

When: Thursday, March 12, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hearth & Dram presents Taste of Islay Whiskey Dinner. For $99 diners will receive a four-course tasting menu prepared by Chef Adam Vero paired with four Islay whiskeys.

37th Annual Great Chefs of the West

When: Thursday, March 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $200 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The 37th Annual Great Chefs of the West is taking over the EXDO Event Center this Thursday. The event features 25 of Denver’s best chefs competing to win the best dish. The competition also features live music and auctions with proceeds going towards the National Kidney Foundation.

Friday, March 13

2x Can Release at Cerebral Brewing

When: Friday, March 13, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing has a double can release this Friday. The brews include Sponsored Content, an IPA with notes of grapefruit, cedar and cotton candy and a fresh round of the renowned Rare Trait IPA.

Whiskies of the World

When: Friday, March 13, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14th St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Whiskies of the World is taking over downtown Denver this Friday. The event will feature hundreds of whiskeys to sample from around the world, bites for pairing and a whiskey masterclass. You can take a trip around the world through whiskey tasting this Friday.

Crush Pizza and Tap Anniversary Weekend

When: Starts Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m.

Where: Crush Pizza and Tap Denver, 1200 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crush Pizza and Tap celebrates another year in business the weekend. The highlands pizzeria will give away 250 free slices with the purchase of any drink on Friday, a spicy wing challenge on Saturday and a Sunday brunch with breakfast pizzas and bottomless drink specials to cap the weekend.

Cupcake & Beer Pairing

When: Friday, March 13, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Buttercream Bakeshop and Baere Brewing Company for a Cupcake & Beer Pairing this Friday. For $18 attendees can indulge in four mini cupcakes paired with four beers.

Pop-Up by Rasami

When: Starts Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rasami is taking over Colorado Sake Co. for a weekly pop-up starting this Friday. This week’s menu includes turkey gyoza, pan-fried Nira cake and Krong-krang.

Saturday, March 14

Shamrock Shake Slushie Release

When: Starts Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is releasing a Shamrock Shake Slushie just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The beer slushie will feature lactose, mint and a green hue. There will also be an additional beer release and Burger Bus on site so you can sip and snack in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Seventh Annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: Starts Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration returns for its seventh year in a row. The event will feature craft beer car bombs, whiskey, corned beef and cabbage and more.

St. Patrick’s Celebration at Alternation Brewing Company

When: Starts Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m.

Where: Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alternation Brewing Company is also hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party this weekend. The celebratory weekend will feature three beer releases, live music and food trucks.

West Side Brewery Bus Loop

When: Saturday, March 14, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W. 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: The West Side Brewery Bus Loop returns with a special St. Patrick’s Day edition. For $5 participants will be able to ride a party bus between Little Machine, Joyride, FlyteCo and Prost Brewing all night long for $5.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Improper City

When: Saturday, March 14, 1 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Improper City continues its month-long list of events with a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. You can imbibe your favorite beverage while enjoying the spaces 12,000 square foot patio.

Oasis’ Two Year Anniversary Bash

When: Saturday, March 14, 1 – 11 p.m.

Where: Oasis Brewing Company, 3257 N. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oasis Brewing Company celebrates its second birthday this Saturday. The highlands taproom will cheers to another year with live music, a beer release and more. Koi & Ninja food truck will be on-site so you can sip and snack to your heart’s delight.

Sunday, March 15

Carouse Beer Release at Burns Family Artisan Ales

When: Sunday, March 15, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Burns Family Artisan Ales, 2505 W. 2nd Ave., Unit 13, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Burns Family Artisan Ales releases its latest brew Carouse this Sunday. The brew is a tequila barrel-aged imperial barleywine with 16.5% ABV. The release will also host Indigent Row for some live tunes.

Beer Dinner with Sierra Nevada in Bonnie Brae

When: Sunday, March 15, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Brightmarten, 730 S. University Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 per person, email [email protected] to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Brightmarten hosts a Beer Dinner with Sierra Nevada this Sunday. For $65 guests can delight in a five-course meal expertly paired with six Sierra Nevada beers. Courses include seared scallops with Hazy Little Thing IPA and more.

Wazee Sunday Supper Club

When: Sunday, March 15, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wazee Sunday Supper Club returns to Morin this weekend. The meal will feature fried chicken, cheddar biscuits and more. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and supper begins at 7 p.m.

Mark Your Calendar

Starkbierzeit at Bierstadt

When: Friday, March 20 5 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Days of Dorks at Wynkoop

When: Saturday, March 21 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company, 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $45 get tickets here

2020 Mile High Beer Festival

When: Saturday, March 21 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $49 – $99 get tickets here