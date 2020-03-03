CRUSH is Accepting Applications For Artists and Walls

In its 11th year, the annual street art festival in RiNo called CRUSH WALLS is gearing up for another massive event from September 14 – 20. Starting today, artists can apply to participate in the festival, whether that is with a spray-painted mural, a wheat-pasted print, some textile art or even digital art. As the festival has grown, it’s encompassed more than the graffiti alley that it started with — now stretching over 30 blocks in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Denver.

The request for proposal is open until April 28. Applications that show collaboration with another artist, a community-involvement aspect or an activist element will be given preference. Although in previous years CRUSH has given major preference to Colorado-based artists, this year the call for entry is open to international and national artists as well. The application is simple enough — all that is required is an example of previous work, a portfolio website or Instagram link and a project description. Plus, it’s free to submit an application.

Last year, CRUSH received over 400 applications. Of the 428 applications received, more than 100 artists were selected. Artists are chosen by a CRUSH committee, made up of local artists, stakeholders, CRUSH founder Robin Munro and RiNo Art District representation. That committee will curate the international and invited artists this year, rather than doing what has been done in years past.

In previous years, invited artists have caused some concern with local artists as the invited artists have typically been assigned some of the most visible and wanted walls — like the Denver Central Market parking lot. But this year, invited artists are being asked to team up with local Colorado artists to “level the playing field.”

“Our intention is to create a collaborative spirit with our visiting artists and have our local artists curate and create together,” Munro said in a press release.

In addition to the call for artist applications, CRUSH also released an announcement today that RiNo Art District property and business owners can apply to have one of their walls painted by a CRUSH artist during the festival. This call is open a little longer than the artist applications — until June 1 — but business and property owners should keep in mind that they will be required to help support the artist or festival financially should they be accepted.

—

To apply as an artist, go here.

To apply as a business or property owner, fill out this form here.

Crush returns September 14 – 20.