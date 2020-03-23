Chef Connect Aspires to Employ Displaced Service Industry Workers with a Chef-Driven Meal Delivery Service

Now, Chef Connect is offering preorders for affordable, chef-driven meals which may be delivered as soon as Wednesday, March 25. These meals will be made fresh daily and available for pick up or no contact delivery. Additionally, a “pay-what-you-can” meal program will be accessible to all workers in the food and beverage industry with a ($1) minimum.

“Corporate responsibility has always been a critical part in my plan for Chef Connect and in these uncertain times we want to help not only the community but service industry workers alike,” said Aguiar.

For every meal sold at full price through Chef Connect, the company vows to donate a meal to a service industry worker or medical professional in need. Subsequently, there is a pronounced hunger to employ more displaced workers within Chef Connect’s delivery fleet and kitchen staff as demand for meals increases.