Chef Connect Aspires to Employ Displaced Service Industry Workers with a Chef-Driven Meal Delivery Service

Chef Connect did not intend to become a meal-delivery service. Prior to the turbulence of COVID-19 – Chef Connect was designed to operate as a booking platform to help both emerging and established chefs build their personal brand by providing intimate in-home dining experiences. However, when Colorado restaurants were abruptly ordered to suspend in-house dining (with the exception of takeout and delivery), founder and CEO, Leonardo Aguiar recognized the overwhelming necessity to assist people within the service industry on a more substantial level. In order to do this, Chef Connect quickly pivoted its business model to create jobs for displaced workers whilst providing meals on a sliding scale basis.
Now, Chef Connect is offering preorders for affordable, chef-driven meals which may be delivered as soon as Wednesday, March 25. These meals will be made fresh daily and available for pick up or no contact delivery. Additionally, a “pay-what-you-can” meal program will be accessible to all workers in the food and beverage industry with a ($1) minimum.
“Corporate responsibility has always been a critical part in my plan for Chef Connect and in these uncertain times we want to help not only the community but service industry workers alike,” said Aguiar.
For every meal sold at full price through Chef Connect, the company vows to donate a meal to a service industry worker or medical professional in need. Subsequently, there is a pronounced hunger to employ more displaced workers within Chef Connect’s delivery fleet and kitchen staff as demand for meals increases.
This week’s menu includes lemon roasted chicken ($15) with rosemary-parmesan roasted potatoes, honey glazed carrots and lemon-wine butter sauce; shrimp alfredo ($16) with white shrimp, garlic, linguine, roasted tomatoes, grated parmesan and basil in a white wine alfredo sauce; herb-marinated flat iron steak ($18) with al forno mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans in an herb-balsamic reduction; garlic-thyme sous vide pork chop ($16) with cheddar cheese polenta, sautéed zucchini and roasted red pepper-chipotle coulis; and vegetable lasagna ($14) made with eggplant, mushrooms, roasted fennel, mozzarella, ricotta and marinara. Add-ons include meat marinara ($3) and Italian sausage ($4). For dessert – choose from an assortment of three cookies ($4) – chocolate chip, peanut butter cookie, sugar or snickerdoodle, blondies ($4), brownies ($4) and chocolate or red velvet cake ($5).
For more information, visit chefconnectapp.com