22 Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend

Denver has some fantastical events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by entering a new universe at Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert and end it by rocking your stuff at the Model Casting: DFW Spring 2020. Wherever the weekend leads you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, February 27

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

When: February 27 – 29

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert. You can watch the sixth episode of the Star Wars saga on with Luke, Leia and more the big screen as the Colorado Symphony performs the film score live.

Denver Beertography Meetup

When: February 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Blue Tile Brewing, 1609 E. 58th Ave., Unit G, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Blue Tile Brewing hosts the Denver Beertography Meetup this weekend. You can bring in your camera, grab a brew and talk with others in the beer and photography world.

Find Me

When: February 27, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia Denver, 2600 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Patagonia Denver teams up with Outdoor Asian to hold a Find Me film screening. You can explore the national parks of the West as a distraught accountant goes on an adventure to find his missing friend. Following the screening, you can take part in a discussion with the filmmaker, Tom Huang.

God Save the Queens

When: February 27, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Gladys: The Nosy neighbor hosts God Save the Queens. The event features a night of punky celebration. Jam out all night long to beats from DJ Dutch Confetti and watch acts from three different performers. Wear what makes you feel comfortable and embrace all things punk.

Science Riot

When: February 27, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Science Riot returns for a hilarious evening. Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts local scientists who have taken to comedy with stand up sets involving bits about science-centered fun. You can learn some fun facts about science and have a great time while doing so.

Friday, February 28

Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: February 28 – March 1

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $22.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts the 44th annual Banff Mountain Film Festival. You can adventure around the world while staying in Denver with the help of film screenings that explore stories of wild locations and wondrous views.

Discotheque + All Night Leap Year Party

When: February 28 – 29

Where: Dairy Block, 1855 Blake St. Ste. 140, Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Thrice French Punk Pop-Up continues with a Discotheque and All Night Leap Year Party. You can rock your punky stuff to live musical acts and DJ sets, sip drinks from a cash bar and more. The events will benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Space Case Comedy

When: February 28, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend your final Friday of the month giggling at Space-Case Comedy. You can hear sets from comedians including ShaNae Ross, Sarah Benson and Elliot Broder throughout the evening. You can also win door prizes hear commentary from MC Joshua Masek as you laugh.

Rocky Mountain Horse Expo

When: February 28 – March 1

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: National Western Complex teams up with the Colorado Horse Council to host the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo. You can explore all things equine with performances, an art sale, workshops and more.

Saturday, February 29

Psymonics

When: February 29, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73 Ave. #11, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery partners with 11::11 Productions for Psymonics. The event is a multi-sensory environment filled with light sculptures, visual projections and more for expanded awareness and a comfortable atmosphere.

An Extra Day of Darkness

When: February 29, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Baere Brewing Company, 320 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Baere Brewing Company celebrates leap day with An Extra Day of Darkness. The day hosts eight different tappings of dark brews from dark sours to rich stouts. You honor the day that rolls around every four years with a glass in hand.

Speak Yo Truth Menace

When: February 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 117th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Black History Month during Speak Yo Truth Menace. Experts of the spoken word will speak out about their truths, with experiences, poems and more. You can RSVP here to participate.

Leap Year Beer: Keep the Glass & Tangerine Vanilla NEIPA

When: February 29, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company, 1875 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Platt Park is hosting a Leap Year Beer: Keep the Glass and Tangerine Vanilla NEIPA release. You can stop in for a limited edition leap year glass and a pint to with it for $10. If you can bring your leap year pint glass back in four years, you can also receive a complimentary pint.

Mole Festival

When: February 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: RISE Westwood, 3800 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Re:Vision presents a Mole Festival. You can sample moles from professional and amateur chefs including Damaris Ronkanen of Cultura Chocolate, Matilde Garcia of Mujeres Emprendedoras Cooperative and Noe Bermudez of Tarasco’s & Kahlo’s. You can also shop from vendors and peruse local art during the festival.

Ghost Hunting, Training & Investigation

When: February 29, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Firefighters Museum, 1326 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn more about the paranormal during a Ghost Hunting, Training and Investigation. Ultimate Paranormal Adventures hosts an evening of haunting with a guided tour and closer look into the other side of the dead.

Leap Year Decades Party

When: February 29, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your boogie on at a Leap Year Decades Party. The event features a journey through the decades starting in the ’70s to the present year. You can jam out to beats from DJ Chris Cockroft and sip on themed drinks. Make sure to don a themed costume to match your favorite decade.

A Mini KiKi Ball

When: February 29, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor presents A Mini KiKi Ball. The ball gives you a chance to explore the local House and Ballroom community with a chill space to express yourself. You can perform or just watch the acts.

Rollin’ with Rama

When: February 29, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery – Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: River North Brewery partners with Sushi-Rama for a Rollin’ with Rama class. You can learn how to roll a California roll, a vegetarian roll and a specialty roll while sipping on a River North brew.

Sunday, March 1

Denver Passport Supper Social at Dio Mio

When: March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio – Handmade Pasta, 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a plate of freshly made pasta during a Denver Passport Supper Social at Dio Mio. You can dine on a four-course meal with wine pairings from Chateau Ste Michelle and end the night with a dessert cocktail. You will also go home with a product from the American Lamb Board to try your hand at some recipes.

Sunday Brunch at Copper Kettle Brewing Company

When: March 1, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company hosts a Sunday Brunch. You can delight in bites from Dough Boy Pizza Truck and wash them down with a brew from Copper Kettle for a perfect start to your Sunday.

Ariana Grande Brunch

When: March 1, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Triangle Denver, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate all things Ari during an Ariana Grande Brunch. You can bop to beats from DJ Robbie Winehouse, watch performances from Kyile V. Norell, Lacey Vanderpump, Dixie Krystals and Arial Ari Staxx while dining on themed bites and sips.

Model Casting: DFW Spring 2020

When: March 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Ready to strut your stuff in preparation for Denver Fashion Week (DFW) during a Model Casting: DFW Spring 2020. The designers are looking for models of all types to walk in the shows so get walking. Make sure to register for the casting as unregistered guests will not be allowed to walk.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

303 Day 2020

When: March 3, 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: All Colorado Illegal Pete’s locations

Cost: Free admission

Westword’s High Style

When: March 5, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $75 tickets available here

American Bar Takeover

When: March 5, 6 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Suite 6A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Zuni Street 3 Year Anniversary

When: March 7, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission