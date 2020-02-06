The Hangry Ohana Brings Hawaiian Barbecue With A Texas Twist To Parker

Far from Hawaii, this restaurant in Parker, Colorado offers a haven for Hawaiian barbecue with a Texas twist. With serious surf shop vibes and Bob Marley music hanging in the air, there’s no mistaking the island atmosphere that radiates from Hangry Ohana.

Hangry Ohana was formed by a couple of friends who met while attending the University of Hawaii — Grant Conrad and Reid Shintaku. Conrad’s passion for owning his own business merged with his passion for Hawaiian barbecue and with the partnership from Shintaku, Hangry Ohana was born.

Originally starting out as a food truck, Hangry Ohana now has brick and mortar locations. Having been in Parker for about three years now, Conrad is looking to open another location in Colorado Springs. Although there was a second location that opened and closed in Highlands Ranch, Conrad believes he has worked out the kinks and is ready to spread more Hangry Ohana happiness.

The fusion of Hawaiian and Texas-style barbecue flavors come from Shintaku’s family recipes and Conrad’s love of Texas barbecue that he grew up eating. The simple menu gives each diner a headfirst dive into Hawaiian barbecue with a quick-casual dining experience, keeping the environment relaxed and breezy.

Some of the most popular dishes include the Kalbi Short Ribs Plate ($12.99) with Korean-style marinated grilled short ribs and traditional side options like bacon fried rice, white rice, macaroni salad, potato salad, tater tots and kimchi. The Combo Plate ($11.99) is full of brisket, BBQ chicken, chicken katsu and the same options for sides. This combination plate has been with Hangry Ohana since the food truck days so it was only right that this staple stayed on the menu.

The Brisket Plate ($10.99) is where the Texas barbecue takes influence. The Texas-style brisket is smoked in mesquite wood and served with the same various sides. While some of the dishes have a Texan influence, the majority stays genuine to traditional Hawaiian barbecue. Many of the a la carte items also offer delicious Hawaiian menu items like Shoyu or Spicy Tuna Poke ($8.39) and Spam Musubi ($2.49).

Along with popular Hawaiian Sun canned drinks and Dole Whip, Hangry Ohana offers bottled beers, Kona Brewing beers on tap and various island cocktails like strawberry daiquiris and piña coladas.

Conrad and Reid are proud of their take on Hawaiian barbecue and how well it has been received from the people of Parker, Colorado.

Hangry Ohana is located at 10471 S. Parker Rd., Parker. It is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All Photography from Brandon Johnson

