Copper to Honor Burton Founder With Free Day of Snowboarding in March

On March 13, Copper Mountain Ski Resort — alongside 12 other resorts worldwide — will celebrate the life and legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter during the Global Day of Snowboarding. Carpenter – the founder of Burton – made waves in the industry in 1977 when he created the brand in a barn in Vermont. He passed away this last November after a battle with cancer.

Copper Mountain/Woodward Copper along with resorts such as Montana’s Big Sky Resort, Switzerland’s LAAX Resort and California’s Bear Mountain Resort will all host A Day for Jake with free lift tickets for snowboarders who pre-register for the event. The event is the perfect day to embrace your love of snowboarding and is open to all levels of snowboarder with resorts offering special snowboarding classes to help your brush up on your skills.

The celebration will also give the chance for industry brands, reps, pro riders and more to join together to pay homage to the industry leader. All Burton offices and Burton-owned stores will be closed throughout the day in memorial.

Copper Mountain/Woodward Copper resorts are located at 209 Ten Mile Cir., Frisco.