Shiki Dreams and 25 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some wondrous events lined up this week. You can do anything from exploring art at Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations to getting your walk on at the Model Casting: DFW Spring 2020. Whatever you do, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 24

Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations

When: February 24 – June 13

Where: Museum of Outdoor Arts, 1000 Englewood Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Outdoor Arts presents the opening of Rauschenberg: Reflections and Ruminations. The exhibition explores the life and career of artist Robert Rauschenberg. Rauschenberg combined images and objects from consumer culture and the media with bits of his own life to create unique experiences.

Lewberger

When: February 24, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, 8246 E. Northfield Blvd. Unit 1400, Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Laugh all night long during a performance from Lewberger. The comedy trio – comprised of Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish – were recent finalists on NBC’s Bring The Funny, Habersberger is also known for his role in the YouTube group The Try Guys, Lewis is known for roles on All About Nina and Valley Girl and Stone Fish is an independent music artist and producer.

National Geographic Live: Untamed with Filipe DeAndrade

When: February 24, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts‎, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $34 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Newman Center for the Performing Arts presents National Geographic Live: Untamed with Filipe DeAndrade. You can hear from conservationist and wildlife filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade as he gives a deeper look into experiencing extreme environments, seeing wild animals face to face and more. You can also see a special preview of his new documentary, The River and The Wall.

Tuesday, February 25

Shiki Dreams

When: February 25 – May 25

Where: Prismajic, 2219 E. 21st Ave., Denver

Cost: $14 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The creators of Natura Obscura – Prismajic – have a new immersive art pop-up experience, Shiki Dreams. The experience features a 1,200-square-foot pop-up with works from 20 Colorado-based artists that create the magical world of Shiki. You can take a journey with a spiritual yeti guide and dive into the dreams of the leader of the Spirits of the Forest from Natura.

CreativeMornings/Denver Happy Hour

When: February 25, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Lady Jane, 2021 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Expand your horizons at a CreativeMornings/Denver Happy Hour. You can sip on cocktails from Lady Jane while learning about investing in the local creative community and choose how you want to invest.

Drop-In Writing

When: February 25, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission register here

The Lowdown: Brush up on your writing skills during a Drop-In Writing session. The session will take on Treasures of British Art: The Berger Collection exhibition within the museum. You can start a new writing project or continue current passions with materials provided.

Yoga in the Gallery: Elemental Healing

When: February 25, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W. 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation at entry

The Lowdown: Walker Fine Art teams up with Space Station for Yoga in the Gallery: Elemental Healing. You can take a spot within the gallery with a mat, a cozy blanket or anything else that makes you feel comfortable and then take part in a 65-minute prana vinyasa flow.

Paloma Ayala in Conversation with Grace Ballard

When: February 25, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: OZ Architecture, 3003 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: PlatteForum presents Paloma Ayala in conversation with Grace Ballard. Ayala is the resident artist at PlatteForuma and Ballard is a local certified sex therapist. The two will explore the intersectionality of their works and the social constructs of gender and sexuality that impact them.

GIRLHOOD Film Screening

When: February 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver partners with Denver Film for a GIRLHOOD Film Screening. The film is part of a series that celebrates female cinematographers and the women in front of and behind the camera.

Wednesday, February 26

Rough Gems

When: February 26, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste. 144, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Union Hall Denver hosts the opening reception of Rough Gems. The exhibition – curated by Robert Martin – uses subtle strategies that were used in display throughout the canon of religious art. You can peruse works from artists Jacob Aaron Schroeder, Jess Kohl, Joe Sinnes and Adam Milner with the theme of there is really no difference between art and prayer.

TEDy Talk

When: February 26, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Bakery, 2132 Market St. Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Bakery hosts a TEDy Talk. The event is a night of laughs with four of Denver’s most intelligent stand-up comedians presenting their subject of expertise. The talk is a combo of lecture and stand-up for an intriguing evening.

Thursday, February 27

Fabric Art: Collage & Free Motion Quilting

When: February 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: In Creative Bliss, 3327 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $36.99 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Learn how to create a work of art with sewing during a Fabric Art: Collage & Free Motion Quilting workshop. You can make a 10-inch by 10-inch collage square with appliques and free motion quilting techniques with the help of an instructor.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

When: February 27 – 29

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert. You can watch the sixth episode of the Star Wars saga on with Luke, Leia and more the big screen as the Colorado Symphony performs the film score live.

God Save the Queens

When: February 27, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, 500 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Gladys: The Nosy neighbor hosts God Save the Queens. The event features a night of punky celebration. Jam out all night long to beats from DJ Dutch Confetti and watch acts from three different performers. Wear what makes you feel comfortable and embrace all things punk.

Science Riot

When: February 27, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Science Riot returns for a hilarious evening. Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts local scientists who have taken to comedy with stand up sets involving bits about science-centered fun. You can learn some fun facts about science and have a great time while doing so.

Find Me

When: February 27, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia Denver, 2600 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Patagonia Denver teams up with Outdoor Asian to hold a Find Me film screening. You can explore the national parks of the West as a distraught accountant goes on an adventure to find his missing friend. Following the screening, you can take part in a discussion with the filmmaker, Tom Huang.

Friday, February 28

Friday 500

When: February 28, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W. 11th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Walker Fine Art partners with Lighthouse Writers Workshop for Friday 500. You can situate yourself within the gallery and get inspired to write with the help of a prompt that relates to the Synesthetic Ciphers exhibition and later listen to a reading from local author Robert McBrearty.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

When: February 28 – March 1

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $22.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver hosts the 44th annual Banff Mountain Film Festival. You can adventure around the world while staying in Denver with the help of film screenings that explore stories of wild locations and wondrous views.

Space Case Comedy

When: February 28, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend your final Friday of the month giggling at Space-Case Comedy. You can hear sets from comedians including ShaNae Ross, Sarah Benson and Elliot Broder throughout the evening. You can also win door prizes hear commentary from MC Joshua Masek as you laugh.

Color of Conversation

When: February 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: Watch a screening of Color of Conversation and hear from attorney Jeffery Robinson as he speaks about race in America with the help of McNichols Building. The discussion will be moderated by Arthur C. Jones, Ph.D.

A Matter of Heart

When: February 28, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Allegory The Brand, 2240 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: AL•LE•GO•RY The Gallery presents A Matter of Heart. The group exhibition finds ways to celebrate a commonality between all people – the heart. You can peruse 2D and 3D anatomical heats created by local artists.

Rocky Mountain Horse Expo

When: February 28 – March 1

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: National Western Complex teams up with the Colorado Horse Council to host the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo. You can explore all things equine with performances, an art sale, workshops and more.

Saturday, February 29

Psymonics

When: February 29, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73 Ave. #11, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery partners with 11::11 Productions for Psymonics. The event is a multi-sensory environment filled with light sculptures, visual projections and more for expanded awareness and a comfortable atmosphere.

Art of Storytelling

When: February 29, 2:55 p.m.

Where: Prodigy Coffeehouse, 3801 E. 40th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hear tales of power and culture during the Art of Storytelling. You can listen to poet and educator Vanesha McGee and Latinx writer, music and street photographer and director Manuel Aragon as they tell different stories.

Speak Yo Truth Menace

When: February 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 117th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Black History Month during Speak Yo Truth Menace. Experts of the spoken word will speak out about their truths, with experiences, poems and more. You can RSVP here to participate.

Sunday, March 1

Model Casting: DFW Spring 2020

When: March 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Ready to strut your stuff in preparation for Denver Fashion Week (DFW) during a Model Casting: DFW Spring 2020. The designers are looking for models of all types to walk in the shows so get walking. Make sure to register for the casting as unregistered guests will not be allowed to walk.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

303 Day 2020

When: March 3, 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: All Colorado Illegal Pete’s locations

Cost: Free admission

Westword’s High Style

When: March 5, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 – $75 tickets available here

No Man’s Land Film Festival

When: March 5 – 8

Where: Cultivated Synergy, 2901 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $18 – $22 tickets available here

Oprah’s 2020 Vision

When: March 7, 9 a.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $249.50 tickets available here