RiNoval and 23 Other Food & Drink Events in Denver This Week

It may be the coldest month of the year, but Denver’s food and drink scene are just heating up. You can kick off the week at Nocturne for a Dinner with the Danish String Quartet and groove on into the weekend at RiNoval. Where ever the week takes you, make sure to check out this list of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, February 3

Ember Hostel Coffee Tours: Rainbow Latte Art Demo

When: Monday, February 3, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Anecdote, 820 N. Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head to Anecdote with Ember Hostel to learn how to make rainbow lattes. The demonstration and coffee tour is free to attend with rainbow lattes available for $5 for your enjoyment. Start your Monday off right with a technicolor coffee.

An Evening with [email protected]

When: Monday, February 3, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Seasoned Chef Cooking School welcomes Chef de Cuisine Toby Prout for a class on New American cuisine. Toby will share his experience while teaching guests how to recreate popular [email protected] dishes.

Tuesday, February 4

Yuan Wonton Pop-Up

When: Tuesday, February 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yuan Wonton the dumpling darling returns to Dairy Block this Tuesday. Treat yourself to chili-garlic wontons for lunch while you peruse all the offerings of Dairy Block and Milk Market.

Pranom Pop-Up at Cerebral Brewing

When: Tuesday, February 4, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The celebrated Pranom Pop-Up returns to Cerebral Brewing this Tuesday. The Thai-food pop-up will be at Cerebral until Friday serving up chicken or tofu Khao Soi. You can sip on your favorite Cerebral brew while chowing down on Thai street food.

Denver Passport Happier Hour at Bruz Off Fax

When: Tuesday, February 4, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bruz Off Fax, 1495 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver Passport Program is hosting a Happier Hour at Bruz Beers’ new location, Bruz Off Fax. Winter Passport holders will receive an entry into Bruz Off Fax before its official opening, a complimentary beer and two-for-one specials on packaged beer to take home.

Wednesday, February 5

Nutella Rimmed Porter: World Nutella Day

When: Wednesday, February 5, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Brewability Lab, 3445 S. Broadway, Englewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate World Nutella Day with Brewability Lab. You can delight in their Nutella-rimmed porters and snack on complimentary Nutella cookies. You can drink your dessert and eat it too.

Abstract Bubbles: A Sparkling Wine Dinner at Bistro Vendôme

When: Wednesday, February 5, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bistro Vendôme, 1420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $125 per person

The Lowdown: Bistro Vendôme continues its wine and spirit dinner series with Chef Ariana Didziulis and Master Sommelier Doug Krenik. Attendees can enjoy an indulgent five-course meal expertly paired with various sparkling wines.

Thursday, February 6

Shake It Up! Cocktail Class with Deviation Distilling

When: Thursday, February 6, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Deviation Distilling, 900 W. 1st Ave., 150, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Shake up your Thursday night at Deviation Distilling’s Cocktail Class. The class will go over how to create three cocktails as well as how to shake, pour and stir a proper cocktail. Guests will also receive light bites and two cocktail glasses to take home.

Angel Covers Fundraiser at Prost Brewing

When: Thursday, February 6, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Company, 2540 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Prost Brewing Company this Thursday to support a good cause. For every beer purchased $1 will be donated to Angel Covers, an organization dedicated to caring for orphaned and destitute children around the world.

Friday, February 7

Snowed In Cherry Release 2020

When: Friday, February 7, 12 – 10 p.m

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company releases its Snowed In Cherry brew this Friday. The oatmeal stout is made with chocolate and cherries to commemorate Valentine’s Day. You can imbibe in the chocolate cherry stout on tap or take one home in a 19-ounce can.

Made in L.A. // Genghis Cohen x Big Trouble Bar Takeover

When: Friday, February 7, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a taste of The City of Angels at Big Trouble this Friday. As a part of the Made in a City series, L.A.’s Genghis Cohen will be taking over Big Trouble. The night will feature bites from the American-Chinese restaurant, drinks and West Coast jams.

Saturday, February 8

RiNoval

When: Saturday, February 8, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Transport yourself to Carnival at Denver Central Market’s RiNoval. The event pulls inspiration from Carnival celebrations from around the world and will feature off-menu items and a live DJ. Tickets include welcome bubbles, a mask and a $5 donation to WWF Australia.

Fifth Annual Beer & Cupcake Pairing

When: Starts Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 71010 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company and Cake Crumbs Bakery present the Fifth Annual Beer & Cupcake Pairing. Pairings include an orange creamsicle cupcake with Donut Panic Pale Stout and more. You can snack and sip at this indulgent pairing at Fiction Beer Company.

Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing

When: Saturday, February 8, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: $10 first come first served

The Lowdown: It is Girl Scout cookie season at Great Divide Barrel Bar. For $10 guests can indulge four Great Divide brew tastings paired with four Girl Scout cookies. There will also be Girl Scouts on location so you can buy a box or two of your favorite cookies.

Cervecería Colorado’s Cervezas & Conchas Pairing

When: Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado is also hosting a pairing event with south of the border sweets. For $20 guests will delight in four brews and four mini conchas, a traditional Mexican pastry. Pairings include Churro Stout and Churro Concha with Nutella filling and more.

Vantabrews

When: Saturday, February 8, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vantablack is one of the darkest substances known and Cerebral brewing is honoring the color with some of the darkest brews. The event will celebrate all things dark and designed and feature a tap takeover of inky stouts.

Black Project Turns Six

When: Saturday, February 8, 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, 1290 S. Broadway, # A51, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales is celebrating its sixth year in business. The party will feature hourly beer tappings, giveaways and more. You can celebrate this Platt Park establishment in style this Saturday.

Fifth Annual Oyster and Beer Pairing

When: Saturday, February 8, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company, 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oyster and Beer Pairing returns for its fifth year at Alpine Dog Brewing Company. Participants can enjoy a four-pack of oysters with Xatrucho sauce and topping bar for purchase. The night will also feature the release of Alpine Dog’s Barrel-Aged Sour Brown Ale to kick off your Saturday night.

Sunday, February 9

Galentine’s Day Market at The Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Sunday, February 9, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get your Galentine’s Day on early at The Infinite Monkey Theorem day market. The market will host vendors like Craft Boner, The Long I Pie Shop, TEMPERchocolates and more. You can sip on a bellini while shopping for yourself or your sweet at this Galentine’s Day Market.

Oscars 2020 Watch Party at Bar Helix

When: Sunday, February 9, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch the 92nd Academy Awards with Bar Helix this Sunday. The bar will up the ambiance with Hollywood inspired food and drinks and champagne. Guests are encouraged to don their best attire to walk the red carpet at Bar Helix.

Valentine’s Day Cooking Class at Quality Italian

When: Sunday, February 9, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: Quality Italian Denver, 241 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $75 per person, call 303-532-8888 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Quality Italian is hosting a Valentine’s Day Cooking Class this Sunday. Participants will learn how to recreate baked lasagna and filet meatballs from Executive Chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli. Guests will also receive a Williams Sonoma lasagna dish to take home to recreate these Italian dishes.

Vegan Denver Food Wander

When: Sunday, February 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Somebody People, 1165 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Chef Chris Clarke and other Denver diner’s on a South Broadway food tour. Participants will taste several vegan dishes, coffee, tea and beers.

Coffee and Chocolate Tasting

When: Sunday, February 9 ,10 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 900 W. 1st Ave., #180, Denver

Cost: $10 – $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start your Sunday morning at Copper Door Coffee Roaster Chocolate & Coffee Pairing. Participants can delight in four Guatemalan chocolates from Kinship Chocolate and four coffees from Copper Door.

Mark Your Calendar

Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

When: Friday, February 14 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Brewlyweds Game

When:Friday, February 14 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Denver Restaurant Week

When: Starts Friday, February 21

Where: Various locations, go here to see participating restaurants

Cost: $25 – $45