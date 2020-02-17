VHStival and 30 Things To Do in Denver This Week

Denver has some culture-filled events lined up this week. Start it off by embracing the embarrassing during We Still Like You: Denver #41 and end it by making a difference in your local community at Shear Impact. Whatever the week has planned for you, make sure to take a gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 17

We Still Like You: Denver #41

When: February 17, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $7 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Buntport Theater hosts a night of stories during We Still Like You: Denver #41. You can hear from comedians and storytellers such as Laura Condi, Noe Noel and Korey David as they tell their most embarrassing moments.

Denver Art Social Launch Party

When: February 17, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Get to know local artists during the Denver Art Social Launch Party. The evening is the start of a monthly gathering that hosts 10 artists in a competition to complete a small painting or illustration in only four-hours. The evening will also include a $5 raffle to win prizes, an art auction, cocktails and more.

Still. Here.

When: February 17, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 950 13th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre presents Still. Here. You can explore the opening reception of the exhibition that features works from artists Sharon Feder and Dallas Parkins as well as a performance from Solis Singers. The exhibition takes inspiration from the still life of structures within the built environment.

Tuesday, February 18

Pop-Up Magazine Winter Issue

When: February 18, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $29 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Pop-Up Magazine Winter Issue descends on Denver. The event is a live magazine with stories told by individuals such as cartoonist and advice columnist of The New Yorker Liana Finck, painter and comic book artist Esther Pearl Watson and cabaret performer, comedian and actress in High Maintenance and Broad City, Catherine Cohen. You can hear some fascinating tales along with live music from Magik*Magik Orchestra.

Art of Perfume

When: February 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: School of Botanical & Medical Aesthetics, 1221 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: $30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Learn about techniques to blend different scents, find a variety of perfume notes and more during the Art of Perfume. The workshop – held by the School of Botanical & Medical Aesthetics – dives deeper into the fabulous world of perfumes and fragrances.

Build Your Own GrowLab + Seed Starting Workshop

When: February 18, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Urban Gardens, 1031 33rd St. Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $25 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Test out your green thumb during a Build Your Own GrowLab + Seed Starting Workshop. The workshop will cover how to begin the process of starting seedlings, how best to grow them and more. All of the materials needed to participate are provided.

Cirque Flip Fabrique Blizzard

When: February 18, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver ‎

Cost: $19 – $47 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the magic of Cirque Flip Fabrique during Blizzard. The evening presents wondrous stunts, visual poetry and more from a group of acrobats, contortionists and circus performers.

Wednesday, February 19

NEUwave

When: February 19, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Union Hall Denver, 1750 Wewatta St. Ste. 144, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the NEUwave pop-up exhibition during a free curatorial tour. The exhibition holds works from artists Brien Hollowell, Anisah Amat, Dr3amca$t and Destiny Acuna. The tour will be guided by the curator – KYLE of ONEWEARE. Following the tour, you can take part in a Q&A about the exhibition.

Anderman Photography Lecture

When: February 19, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hear from photographer Linda Connor during an Anderman Photography Lecture. Connor will speak about her career, the different sites she has photographed and the importance of the sites within her photography.

Make a Pop-Tart Pillow

When: February 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get crafty during a Make a Pop-Tart Pillow class. You can create your own adorable pastry pillow with the help of an instructor as you learn different embroidery skills. All materials needed to participate in the class will be provided.

Copyrights Video Screening

When: February 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents a Copyrights Video Screening. You can get peek at the new music video created by Kayla Marque for the upcoming album Brain Chemistry.

Thursday, February 20

Colorado Dragon Film Festival

When: February 20 – 23

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $90 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Dragon Film Festival is back in Denver. The festival celebrates pan-Asian and Asian Pacific American communities with all-Asian films. This year has a theme of Wellness in the Community with a deeper look into identity, food, community relationships and more.

Acrylic Pour: Mix and Flip

When: February 20, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Wonderlab Creative Space Studios, 4890 Ironton St. Unit 6A, Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wonderlab Creative Studios hosts an Acrylic Pour: Mix and Flip workshop. You can learn how to use different techniques of acrylic pouring to create two different works of art to bring home.

Life After Burnout

When: February 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Galvanize, 1644 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Find different ways to keep going in the grind of life during Life After Burnout. TEDxMileHigh and Umadevi Gopaldass the founder of The Great Burnout and The Great Workforce will explore how stress from work and work-related mental disease can affect your daily life.

Friday, February 21

Intergalactic Disco

When: February 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Anecdote, 820 N. Sherman St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into the alien world of Siduri during the opening reception of Intergalactic Disco. The exhibition – created by Anecdote artist Lauren Jimenez explores color-changing textural landscapes with bright and bold graphics. You can peruse the art and jam out to beats from the Dancing Pants Band.

Be The Artist

When: February 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine Denver hosts a panel discussion about the book Be The Artist. You can hear from the artist I am Detour and talk about the different aspects of the book. Make sure to bring your copy of the book or purchase it at the event.

The Show

When: February 21, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Boxcar Gallery, 554 Santa Fe Dr., Denver ‎

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Boxcar Gallery hosts its annual artist show during The Show. You can see works from artists Jeremy Rauh and OMS as well as an art installation from the Pussayhaus Collective.

Third Friday Art Night

When: February 21, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take an evening to explore the Art District on Santa Fe during a Third Friday Art Night. If you are dedicated to art, these art nights are the perfect time to meet gallery owners and peruse works from artists within the businesses of the mini art walk.

Adam Cayton-Holland Saddle Creek Records Vinyl Release Show

When: February 21, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts an Adam Cayton-Holland Saddle Creek Records Vinyl Release Show. You can laugh all night long to sets from comedian Adam Cayton-Holland during the release of his new album as well as some poppin’ music from vinyl records. You can also have a chance to win a full Saddle Creek prize package throughout the evening.

Black Girls Flow: A Black Girl Magic Poetry Night

When: February 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Elevate Fashion & Lifestyle, 12203 E. Iliff Ave, Ste. J, Aurora

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some beautiful spoken word during Black Girl Flow: A Black Girl Magic Poetry Night. The evening – hosted by Keisha Marie — features poetry written by black women as well as some special surprise dedications.

Black Sheep Friday: Sock Puppet Karaoke

When: February 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general museum admission at entry

The Lowdown: Try your hand at some crafts during Black Sheep Friday: Sock Puppet Karaoke. You can step into the Museum of Contemporary Art and make a sock puppet to help you lip-sync to some rockin’ songs with DJ Bella Scratch.

Dr. Justina L. Ford Mural Dedication

When: February 21, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: 2701 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the life of medical pioneer and community physician, Dr. Justina L. Ford, during a dedicated to a mural depicting her life. Connect for Health Colorado commissioned street artist Max Sansing to create the mural in honor of Black History Month that was completed on February 1.

Aries Spears

When: February 21 – 22

Where: Denver Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, ‎8246 E. Northfield Blvd. Unit 144, Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get a giggle on during a performance from comedian Aries Spears. Spears is known for his roles in Showtime’s The Underground, Warner Brothers’ Why Do Fools Fall in Love and TriStar’s The Pest and more.

Saturday, February 22

VHStival

When: February 22, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents VHStival. The festival is filled with the nostalgic remains of VHS with screenings of films including VHYES, At The Video Store and VIDEO VIOLENCE. You can also celebrate with a party and a live show.

Mardi Gras Petite Parade

When: February 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch as miniature floats coast by during a Mardi Gras Petite Parade. The second annual parade features a chance to make your own shoebox-sized float to enter into the procession or just watch some cute and colorful floats take on Dairy Block. You can register your float for free here.

Colorado Garden & Home Show

When: February 22 – March 1

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn from over 650 exhibitors and experts during the Colorado Garden & Home Show. You can find inspiration for your upcoming landscaping and home ventures during one of the largest home and garden show.

Relationsh*t

When: February 22, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: Badger’s Pub, 76 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some awful stories about dates with a bit of comedy mixed in during Relationsh*t. You can hear as The Grafenberg Players interview audience members about their worst dates and then watch the group add a splash improv to make for a hilarious night.

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: February 22 – 23

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love creepy-crawly things, the Reptilian Nation Expo is the place to be. You can meet vendors from around the United States, explore over 1000 reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and even a cute sloth during the two-day cold-blooded weekend.

Sunday, February 23

Self Care Sundays

When: February 23, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission at entry

The Lowdown: Relax a bit during Self Care Sundays. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) hosts a day to take it slow and experience the art in the galleries with a new perspective. The goal to be more fully present and enjoy the moment.

14th Annual Latino Advocacy Day

When: February 23 – 24

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Make your voice heard with other like-minded Coloradans during the 14th Annual Latino Advocacy Day. You can voice your opinions on policies and make better connections with local legislators.

Shear Impact

When: February 23, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Impact, 2526 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 donation at entry

The Lowdown: Calling all hairstylists and barbers for Shear Impact. You can help make a difference in someone’s life while volunteering to help cut hair for those in need. You can choose from a 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. shift, an 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. shift or a 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift.

