This Week In Concerts – Alter Bridge, Dweezil Zappa, Lukas Nelson, NGHTMRE and More

It’s hard to believe we are already halfway through February 2020. As we enter the back half of the month, there are still so many remaining Denver concerts left to check out. As far as this week is concerned, we’ve got the guide to over 100 shows going on throughout the Mile High City for you to use at your disposal. There’s no time like the present to start exploring all the Denver music scene has to offer, and we’re here to help. Stay warm out there and as always – happy concert-going.
Monday, February 17
Alter Bridge w/ Clint Lowery, Deepfall
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday, we recommend you head to The Ogden Theatre where rock band Alter Bridge will take things over for the evening. Alter Bridge are known for their powerful and melodic hard rock sound. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out tracks such as “Metalingus” and “Watch Over You” to give you two different sides to their sound. Fellow artists Clint Lowery and Deepfall are joining Alter Bridge at The Ogden this Monday, so be sure to grab some tickets before it’s too late.
Also see…
Dirty Honey w/ The Amazons @ The Bluebird Theater
William Duvall (of Alice In Chains) @ Lost Lake
duo970 @ Dazzle Jazz
DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Denver Drone Night @ The Venue
Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark
Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s
Tuesday, February 18
Machine Head
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little more hard rock to check out this week, look no further. On Tuesday night, the rockers of Machine Head are headed to the Mile High City to take over The Gothic Theatre. If you’re unfamiliar with Machine Heads destructive metal sound, check out tracks such as “Locust” or “Do or Die” to get yourself started. Earlier this year, Machine Head released their most recent single “Circle the Drain,” which is also worth checking out before their show on Tuesday.
Also see…
Pop-Up Magazine: Winter 2020 Issue @ The Ogden Theatre
The Jungle Giants w/ Little Image @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation DJs @ Hi-Dive
The Westerlies @ Dazzle Jazz
AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz
The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Tall Heights w/ Victoria Canal @ Globe Hall
Spinphony – Songs For Change @ Soiled Dove Underground
Acoustic Sessions @ Art Bar
Will Buck @ Lion’s Lair
Past Life @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern
Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Melody Lines @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue
De-Tü + Intent + Shiba w/ Prophetz, Weekly Battle @ The Black Box
Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark
B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s
Wednesday, February 19
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Where: The Ogden Theatre
The Lowdown: On a Wednesday night, musician Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, head to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Nelson’s sound ventures into the days of classic rock with some modern twists thrown into the mix as well. Nelson’s near vintage sound takes its shape from his father, legendary musician Willie Nelson. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, check out “Find Yourself” or “Bad Case” to get yourself started before checking out Nelson and Promise of the Real this week. Tickets are still available, so act now while supplies last.
Also see…
Songs From The Road Band + Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs w/ Sugar Moon @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Crobot w/ Aeges, Like Machines, The Jab @ Lost Lake
Huxley @ Bar Standard
Jungle DJ Set @ Club Vinyl
Goth Night @ Milk Bar
Cabaret Sauvignon: Unlucky in Love @ Dazzle Jazz
4th Annual Opera Colorado Sip and Sing @ Nocturne Jazz
Joan w/ Ralph @ Globe Hall
Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
hed PE w/ Elete, Andrew W. Boss, 5280 Mystic, Team Force, Far Beyond Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway
Wes Dawg w/ DavidSoldOut, Igknight Flo & Emigine, Fa$tLife Twin, Don Verse, BellSide Choppa, Elle Green, Dre Booth, Disobey303, Paisha Love, KBI @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Stage Denver @ The Venue
WCW Open Decks @ The Black Box Lounge
Mount Neverest Burning Man Fundraiser @ The Black Box
Pretty Poison w/ DJ Caddy Steeze, The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark
Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s
Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s
Thursday, February 20
Donavon Frankenreiter w/ Christina Holmes
Where: The Bluebird Theater
The Lowdown: On Thursday, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater where Donavon Frankenreiter will take things over for the evening. Frankenreiter’s music is easy listening at its finest. If you’re looking for some feel-good tunes to check out this week, you can place your bets with Frankenreiter. In December of 2019, Frankenreiter released his most recent single “BoomBoom” which is worth checking out before seeing him this Thursday along with fellow artist Christina Holmes. Tickets are still available, so act now and reserve your spot.
Also see…
Cris Jacobs Band + Della Mae w/ Jon Stickley Trio, Lindsay Lou @ Cervantes’ Other Side
RE:Search ft. Steve Darko (Dirtybird), Worthy (Dirtybird) w/ Lucati @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Eliot Lipp w/ Pandasaywhat?! @ Larimer Lounge
Meliora w/ Lowfaith, Goodnight Native @ Hi-Dive
Sam Burchfield w/ We Dream Dawn, Dango Rose @ Lost Lake
Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl
Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Aaron Goldberg Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz
Niek Velvis Blues Band w/ The Original iLLs @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Molly Tuttle w/ Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Globe Hall
Afton Shows w/ Shinobi, De / Con, JXHN DXE @ The Walnut Room
Worship + Sub Focus @ Temple Denver
Quite Frankly @ Art Bar
Wild Love Tigress w/ Bathing Lagoon @ Lion’s Lair
Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern
Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Vegas Valley Drive w/ Stray The Course, Jailpocket, Ok Nova @ Herman’s Hideaway
Karate Class w/ Butl3r, Gari-Dose @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Shanna In A Dress @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
LostInSound.Live @ The Black Box
Underground Transmissions @ The Black Box Lounge
Public Rythm @ The Meadowlark
Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s
Friday, February 21
Yacht Rock Revue
Where: Mission Ballroom
The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, the gentlemen of Yacht Rock Revue are headed to the Mile High City to take over Mission Ballroom. Yacht Rock Revue not only championed the term “Yacht Rock,” they defined it with their ’80s synth-indie sound. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, check out their latest 2020 single “Bad Tequila” to get yourself started. Tickets are still available to catch this band in action, so be sure to hop online at the link below to secure your tickets while there’s still time.
Also see…
Ekali w/ graves, Juelz @ The Ogden Theatre
Satsang w/ Graham Good & The Painters, Solomoon @ The Bluebird Theater
North Mississippi Allstars @ The Gothic Theatre
Electric Guest w/ Soleima @ Summit Music Hall
Passafire w/ Project 432, BetaRay, DJ Naysayers @ Cervantes’ Other Side
ALO + Tea Leaf Green w/ The Red Petals @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Danny G w/ Emma Klein, Katie Mac @ Marquis Theater
Hollow Coves w/ Harrison Storm @ Larimer Lounge
Kyle Emerson w/ Turvy Organ, Panther Martin, DJ Crystal Seth @ Hi-Dive
Stonefield w/ Pink Fuzz, Ssiigghh @ Lost Lake
Agents of Time @ Bar Standard
Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl
Morgan Page @ The Church
Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Denver Jazz Orchestra (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Greg Gisbert & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Mark Diamond + Andy Weyl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Jordan Davis w/ Hailey Whitters @ The Grizzly Rose
DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mile High Mardis Gras w/ Gumbo Le Funque, Brionne Aigne @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Willie Watson @ Globe Hall
Trevor Toms w/ Alright Alright @ The Walnut Room
Pat McGee Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Local Set: Horizon Line + No Touch @ Red Rocks
Snapcase w/ Modern Life Is War, Native Daughters, Implied Risk, No Takers @ The Oriental Theater
Girlfriend Cult w/ Eleanor Nash & The Ramblers, The Patient Zeros @ Lion’s Lair
Eddie Clendening and the Blue Ribbon Boys (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
The Kick Back (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern
Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Spanish Rock Night ft. James Band w/ Cikatriz, La Mugre Social Club, Avrell @ Herman’s Hideaway
TenGraphs w/ Xstinct, They Invade, PAIN, Prismatic, EXOPLANET @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Color: Scholarship Program Fundraiser @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music
Bags @ The Venue
Sub.Mission Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
Sixis + Mumukshu + Shwex w/ Dende, The Glitch Wizard @ The Black Box
Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark
Kayt & the House Band ft. Dave Randon, Ryan Hayden, Vlad Girshevich @ Herb’s
Saturday, February 22
NGHTMRE + SVDDEN DEATH w/ Kompany, Wavedash
Where: 1st Bank Center
The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little EDM to get down to this week, look no further. On Saturday night, EDM artists NGHTMRE and SVDDEN DEATH are headed to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Both NGHTMRE and SVDDEN DEATH have extraordinary skillsets on the decks, which makes this show packed to the brim with face-melting talent. Fellow artists Kompany and Wavedash are on the bill for Saturday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last.
Also see…
Dashboard Confessional w/ Piebald @ The Ogden Theatre
Ezra Furman w/ Kelley Stoltz @ The Bluebird Theater
The Glorious Sons w/ DES ROCS, Matchstick Skeletons @ The Gothic Theatre
Dash Berlin @ Summit Music Hall
TAUK + Friends w/ Aaron Kamm and the One Drops @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Rapsody @ Marquis Theater
Brightside w/ Notlo, Annex, Social Turtle, Mr. Krabz @ Larimer Lounge
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers w/ Colfax Speed Queen, Pout House @ Hi-Dive
Proxima Parada w/ Hi-Fi Gentry, Goodnight Freeman @ Lost Lake
BASS OPS: Special Guest w/ Cristoph @ Club Vinyl
Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church
Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Jordan Davis w/ Hailey Whitters @ The Grizzly Rose
DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
iZCALLi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ian Ferguson w/ Coastal Wives @ Globe Hall
Gila & the Monsters w/ Cure For Pain, RYMR, Park Project @ The Walnut Room
Pat McGee Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Matoma & Two Friends w/ Flamingosis, Win and Woo @ Mission Ballroom
KGNU Quarterly Showcase – Local Hip-Hop Edition @ Lion’s Lair
A Girl Like Me Film Fundraiser w/ Tokyo Rodeo, To Be Astronauts @ 3 Kings Tavern
Tonguebyte (EP Release) w/ Paul Maul, Cagemates, CFX Project + Bernstock 2020 @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Petty Fools (Tom Petty Tribute) @ Goosetown Tavern
Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Slumgod w/ Derek Jamal, DJ Skiprip @ Herman’s Hideaway
Tom Paxton & the Donjuans w/ Amy Speace @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Halo-Halo @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Prophet + Angelic Root w/ 1137 @ The Black Box
Beyond Productions @ The Black Box Lounge
Pantones @ The Meadowlark
Stereo Clone @ Herb’s
Sunday, February 23
Dweezil Zappa
Where: The Gothic Theatre
The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, Dweezil Zappa is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Gothic Theatre on Sunday night. Being the son of legendary classic rocker Frank Zappa, Dweezil keeps the family legacy alive with his skills as a musician. If you’re looking for a starting place for some of Zappa’s music, check out his 2018 release of Confessions of a Deprived Youth (Deep Fried Youth) to give you a taste of what’s to come on Sunday night. Tickets are still available to see the Zappa legacy in action, so act now before you miss your chance.
Also see…
Chastity Belt w/ Loose Tooth @ The Bluebird Theater
Dweezil Zappa @ The Gothic Theatre
Led Zeppelin 2 @ Summit Music Hall
Mark Guiliana – Beat Music w/ Dandu, Chronologue @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Vader w/ Abysmal Dawn, Hideous Divinity @ Marquis Theater
Lund + Guccihighwaters w/ Guardin, Corey Wells @ Larimer Lounge
Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners w/ Lady Denim, Cagemates, Indica Cinema @ Lost Lake
SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl
The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Josephine Foster: Magical Songs (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Grande Orquesta Navarre (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Marafiki w/ Tivoli Brass Band, Smirk @ Globe Hall
Half Zen (CD Release) w/ Doug Webb @ The Walnut Room
Bernstock 2020 @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
School of Rock Golden + Lakewood: Wellness and Sharing @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Possessed by Paul James @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Tinsley Ellis @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Danse/Move @ The Meadowlark
Erik Boa @ Herb’s