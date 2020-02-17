This Week In Concerts – Alter Bridge, Dweezil Zappa, Lukas Nelson, NGHTMRE and More

It’s hard to believe we are already halfway through February 2020. As we enter the back half of the month, there are still so many remaining Denver concerts left to check out. As far as this week is concerned, we’ve got the guide to over 100 shows going on throughout the Mile High City for you to use at your disposal. There’s no time like the present to start exploring all the Denver music scene has to offer, and we’re here to help. Stay warm out there and as always – happy concert-going.

Monday, February 17

Alter Bridge w/ Clint Lowery, Deepfall

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: To kick things off on Monday, we recommend you head to The Ogden Theatre where rock band Alter Bridge will take things over for the evening. Alter Bridge are known for their powerful and melodic hard rock sound. If you’re unfamiliar with this band’s work, check out tracks such as “Metalingus” and “Watch Over You” to give you two different sides to their sound. Fellow artists Clint Lowery and Deepfall are joining Alter Bridge at The Ogden this Monday, so be sure to grab some tickets before it’s too late.

Also see…

Dirty Honey w/ The Amazons @ The Bluebird Theater

William Duvall (of Alice In Chains) @ Lost Lake

duo970 @ Dazzle Jazz

DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

God Jammit + Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Denver Drone Night @ The Venue

Live Jazz Night @ The Meadowlark

Vlad Girshevich Jazz w/ Special Guests @ Herb’s

Tuesday, February 18

Machine Head

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little more hard rock to check out this week, look no further. On Tuesday night, the rockers of Machine Head are headed to the Mile High City to take over The Gothic Theatre. If you’re unfamiliar with Machine Heads destructive metal sound, check out tracks such as “Locust” or “Do or Die” to get yourself started. Earlier this year, Machine Head released their most recent single “Circle the Drain,” which is also worth checking out before their show on Tuesday.

Also see…

Pop-Up Magazine: Winter 2020 Issue @ The Ogden Theatre

The Jungle Giants w/ Little Image @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation DJs @ Hi-Dive

The Westerlies @ Dazzle Jazz

AnDré Mali Quartet: Bridges @ Nocturne Jazz

The Slowdown Lounge w/ Paul Riola @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Tall Heights w/ Victoria Canal @ Globe Hall

Spinphony – Songs For Change @ Soiled Dove Underground

Acoustic Sessions @ Art Bar

Will Buck @ Lion’s Lair

Past Life @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay @ Goosetown Tavern

Buck Danger’s Open Stage @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Melody Lines @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Ultraphonic Jazz Orchestra @ The Venue

De-Tü + Intent + Shiba w/ Prophetz, Weekly Battle @ The Black Box

Open Mic Night @ The Meadowlark

B3 Jazz Project w/ Laura Newman, Jill Fredericksen, Vlad Girshevich, Daryl Gott @ Herb’s

Wednesday, February 19

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Where: The Ogden Theatre

The Lowdown: On a Wednesday night, musician Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, head to Denver to take over The Ogden Theatre. Nelson’s sound ventures into the days of classic rock with some modern twists thrown into the mix as well. Nelson’s near vintage sound takes its shape from his father, legendary musician Willie Nelson. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, check out “Find Yourself” or “Bad Case” to get yourself started before checking out Nelson and Promise of the Real this week. Tickets are still available, so act now while supplies last.

Also see…

Songs From The Road Band + Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs w/ Sugar Moon @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Crobot w/ Aeges, Like Machines, The Jab @ Lost Lake

Huxley @ Bar Standard

Jungle DJ Set @ Club Vinyl

Goth Night @ Milk Bar

Cabaret Sauvignon: Unlucky in Love @ Dazzle Jazz

4th Annual Opera Colorado Sip and Sing @ Nocturne Jazz

Joan w/ Ralph @ Globe Hall

Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

Watermelon Funk @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

hed PE w/ Elete, Andrew W. Boss, 5280 Mystic, Team Force, Far Beyond Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway

Wes Dawg w/ DavidSoldOut, Igknight Flo & Emigine, Fa$tLife Twin, Don Verse, BellSide Choppa, Elle Green, Dre Booth, Disobey303, Paisha Love, KBI @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Stage Denver @ The Venue

WCW Open Decks @ The Black Box Lounge

Mount Neverest Burning Man Fundraiser @ The Black Box

Pretty Poison w/ DJ Caddy Steeze, The Commissioner @ The Meadowlark

Laura Newman Group w/ Wendy Fopeano, Vlad Girshevich, Jill Fredericksen (Night Set) @ Herb’s

Hump Day Funk Jam (Late Set) @ Herb’s

Thursday, February 20

Donavon Frankenreiter w/ Christina Holmes

Where: The Bluebird Theater

The Lowdown: On Thursday, we’re taking you over to The Bluebird Theater where Donavon Frankenreiter will take things over for the evening. Frankenreiter’s music is easy listening at its finest. If you’re looking for some feel-good tunes to check out this week, you can place your bets with Frankenreiter. In December of 2019, Frankenreiter released his most recent single “BoomBoom” which is worth checking out before seeing him this Thursday along with fellow artist Christina Holmes. Tickets are still available, so act now and reserve your spot.

Also see…

Cris Jacobs Band + Della Mae w/ Jon Stickley Trio, Lindsay Lou @ Cervantes’ Other Side

RE:Search ft. Steve Darko (Dirtybird), Worthy (Dirtybird) w/ Lucati @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Eliot Lipp w/ Pandasaywhat?! @ Larimer Lounge

Meliora w/ Lowfaith, Goodnight Native @ Hi-Dive

Sam Burchfield w/ We Dream Dawn, Dango Rose @ Lost Lake

Hip Hop Thursdays @ Club Vinyl

Jukebox & Music Trivia w/ Rekha Ohal (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Aaron Goldberg Trio (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Tom Gershwin Plays & Sings Chet Baker @ Nocturne Jazz

Niek Velvis Blues Band w/ The Original iLLs @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Molly Tuttle w/ Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Globe Hall

Afton Shows w/ Shinobi, De / Con, JXHN DXE @ The Walnut Room

Worship + Sub Focus @ Temple Denver

Quite Frankly @ Art Bar

Wild Love Tigress w/ Bathing Lagoon @ Lion’s Lair

Motown Groove w/ DJ Miggy @ Goosetown Tavern

Phoggy Rather Groggy Phish Thursday @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Vegas Valley Drive w/ Stray The Course, Jailpocket, Ok Nova @ Herman’s Hideaway

Karate Class w/ Butl3r, Gari-Dose @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Shanna In A Dress @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

LostInSound.Live @ The Black Box

Underground Transmissions @ The Black Box Lounge

Public Rythm @ The Meadowlark

Dave Randon Trio @ Herb’s

Friday, February 21

Yacht Rock Revue

Where: Mission Ballroom

The Lowdown: To wrap up the work week on Friday, the gentlemen of Yacht Rock Revue are headed to the Mile High City to take over Mission Ballroom. Yacht Rock Revue not only championed the term “Yacht Rock,” they defined it with their ’80s synth-indie sound. If you’re looking for some recommended listening, check out their latest 2020 single “Bad Tequila” to get yourself started. Tickets are still available to catch this band in action, so be sure to hop online at the link below to secure your tickets while there’s still time.

Also see…

Ekali w/ graves, Juelz @ The Ogden Theatre

Satsang w/ Graham Good & The Painters, Solomoon @ The Bluebird Theater

North Mississippi Allstars @ The Gothic Theatre

Electric Guest w/ Soleima @ Summit Music Hall

Passafire w/ Project 432, BetaRay, DJ Naysayers @ Cervantes’ Other Side

ALO + Tea Leaf Green w/ The Red Petals @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Danny G w/ Emma Klein, Katie Mac @ Marquis Theater

Hollow Coves w/ Harrison Storm @ Larimer Lounge

Kyle Emerson w/ Turvy Organ, Panther Martin, DJ Crystal Seth @ Hi-Dive

Stonefield w/ Pink Fuzz, Ssiigghh @ Lost Lake

Agents of Time @ Bar Standard

Latin Fridays @ Club Vinyl

Morgan Page @ The Church

Annie Booth (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Denver Jazz Orchestra (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Greg Gisbert & Friends (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Mark Diamond + Andy Weyl (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Jordan Davis w/ Hailey Whitters @ The Grizzly Rose

DJ Gary Givant (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mile High Mardis Gras w/ Gumbo Le Funque, Brionne Aigne @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Willie Watson @ Globe Hall

Trevor Toms w/ Alright Alright @ The Walnut Room

Pat McGee Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Local Set: Horizon Line + No Touch @ Red Rocks

Snapcase w/ Modern Life Is War, Native Daughters, Implied Risk, No Takers @ The Oriental Theater

Girlfriend Cult w/ Eleanor Nash & The Ramblers, The Patient Zeros @ Lion’s Lair

Eddie Clendening and the Blue Ribbon Boys (Night Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

The Kick Back (Late Set) @ Goosetown Tavern

Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Spanish Rock Night ft. James Band w/ Cikatriz, La Mugre Social Club, Avrell @ Herman’s Hideaway

TenGraphs w/ Xstinct, They Invade, PAIN, Prismatic, EXOPLANET @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Color: Scholarship Program Fundraiser @ Quinlan Cafe at Swallow Hill Music

Bags @ The Venue

Sub.Mission Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

Sixis + Mumukshu + Shwex w/ Dende, The Glitch Wizard @ The Black Box

Good For Health Bad For Education @ The Meadowlark

Kayt & the House Band ft. Dave Randon, Ryan Hayden, Vlad Girshevich @ Herb’s

Saturday, February 22

NGHTMRE + SVDDEN DEATH w/ Kompany, Wavedash

Where: 1st Bank Center

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a little EDM to get down to this week, look no further. On Saturday night, EDM artists NGHTMRE and SVDDEN DEATH are headed to Broomfield to take over the 1st Bank Center. Both NGHTMRE and SVDDEN DEATH have extraordinary skillsets on the decks, which makes this show packed to the brim with face-melting talent. Fellow artists Kompany and Wavedash are on the bill for Saturday night as well, so be sure to grab some tickets while supplies last.

Also see…

Dashboard Confessional w/ Piebald @ The Ogden Theatre

Ezra Furman w/ Kelley Stoltz @ The Bluebird Theater

The Glorious Sons w/ DES ROCS, Matchstick Skeletons @ The Gothic Theatre

Dash Berlin @ Summit Music Hall

TAUK + Friends w/ Aaron Kamm and the One Drops @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Rapsody @ Marquis Theater

Brightside w/ Notlo, Annex, Social Turtle, Mr. Krabz @ Larimer Lounge

Bud Bronson & the Good Timers w/ Colfax Speed Queen, Pout House @ Hi-Dive

Proxima Parada w/ Hi-Fi Gentry, Goodnight Freeman @ Lost Lake

BASS OPS: Special Guest w/ Cristoph @ Club Vinyl

Noches en la Catedral: Latin Nights @ The Church

Tenia Nelson Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Alejandro Castaño Quintet: The Music of Herbie Hancock (Night Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Alex Heffron Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Jordan Davis w/ Hailey Whitters @ The Grizzly Rose

DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

iZCALLi (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ A-L (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ian Ferguson w/ Coastal Wives @ Globe Hall

Gila & the Monsters w/ Cure For Pain, RYMR, Park Project @ The Walnut Room

Pat McGee Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Matoma & Two Friends w/ Flamingosis, Win and Woo @ Mission Ballroom

KGNU Quarterly Showcase – Local Hip-Hop Edition @ Lion’s Lair

A Girl Like Me Film Fundraiser w/ Tokyo Rodeo, To Be Astronauts @ 3 Kings Tavern

Tonguebyte (EP Release) w/ Paul Maul, Cagemates, CFX Project + Bernstock 2020 @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Petty Fools (Tom Petty Tribute) @ Goosetown Tavern

Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Slumgod w/ Derek Jamal, DJ Skiprip @ Herman’s Hideaway

Tom Paxton & the Donjuans w/ Amy Speace @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Halo-Halo @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Prophet + Angelic Root w/ 1137 @ The Black Box

Beyond Productions @ The Black Box Lounge

Pantones @ The Meadowlark

Stereo Clone @ Herb’s

Sunday, February 23

Dweezil Zappa

Where: The Gothic Theatre

The Lowdown: To wrap up this week in Denver concerts, Dweezil Zappa is headed to the Mile High City to take over The Gothic Theatre on Sunday night. Being the son of legendary classic rocker Frank Zappa, Dweezil keeps the family legacy alive with his skills as a musician. If you’re looking for a starting place for some of Zappa’s music, check out his 2018 release of Confessions of a Deprived Youth (Deep Fried Youth) to give you a taste of what’s to come on Sunday night. Tickets are still available to see the Zappa legacy in action, so act now before you miss your chance.

Also see…

Chastity Belt w/ Loose Tooth @ The Bluebird Theater

Dweezil Zappa @ The Gothic Theatre

Led Zeppelin 2 @ Summit Music Hall

Mark Guiliana – Beat Music w/ Dandu, Chronologue @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Vader w/ Abysmal Dawn, Hideous Divinity @ Marquis Theater

Lund + Guccihighwaters w/ Guardin, Corey Wells @ Larimer Lounge

Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners w/ Lady Denim, Cagemates, Indica Cinema @ Lost Lake

SIN Sundays @ Club Vinyl

The Adam Bodine Trio (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Josephine Foster: Magical Songs (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Grande Orquesta Navarre (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Marafiki w/ Tivoli Brass Band, Smirk @ Globe Hall

Half Zen (CD Release) w/ Doug Webb @ The Walnut Room

Bernstock 2020 @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

School of Rock Golden + Lakewood: Wellness and Sharing @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Possessed by Paul James @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Tinsley Ellis @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Danse/Move @ The Meadowlark

Erik Boa @ Herb’s

