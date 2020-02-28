Announcing Off The Record – 303’s New Music Series That Wants to Let You In On the Secret

Here at 303 Magazine, we’re excited to announce a quarterly music showcase at the Marquis featuring an array of some of Denver’s brightest emerging musicians. Encouraging experimentation, iteration and unreleased music, Off the Record captures the feeling of being in the know before everyone else is — consider it a leak of our best kept musical secrets. As an event, Off the Record is our way of better reflecting the musicians we feature and hope to feature in the future. It’s our DIY approach to putting these musicians into the spotlight.

For the first round of musicians, we have an eclectic lineup of local talent that has already made strides this year. This first iteration features Ramakhandra, Kayla Marque, Specific Ocean and ZEMBU with special guests, The Grand Alliance.

Ramakhandra will make their headlining debut — cementing their incremental rise in the local music scene during an incredibly short period of time. The band lies in a genre-less existence, making their ethereal music all the more necessary to experience live. Not only will this be the first headlining act for the outfit, but this performance will also act as their single release party.

Kayla Marque is a Denver staple, but as she broadens her scope with her latest single being included on MTV’s Teen Mom and several music video debuts, the artist is growing above her previous acclaim. Marque will also be joined by renowned Denver favorites CRL CRRLL and Sur Ellz, the two other talented musicians that make up newly formed supergroup The Grand Alliance. Their appearance on stage will be their first major live performance as a group.

Specific Ocean is a quartet that treads the line between jazz, funk and rock to create a sound that’s both upbeat and melancholy. If you’ve been a Specific Ocean fan for a while — they’ve been adding to the local scene since 2014 — we’re glad we finally caught up.

ZEMBU is a Fort Collins-based singer-songwriter that has yet to break the Denver scene. This will be her first Denver show, but definitely not her last. ZEMBU’s talent is undeniable, with West Coast influences creating a tide of sound that is sure to catch people’s attention.

Every quarter we hope to unveil a lineup of musicians we truly are rooting for and hope that you come out of the night with new local talent to support and sing along to.

303’s Off The Record Vol. 1 will go down Thursday, April 2 starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale here.

