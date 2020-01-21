‘You are the Runway’ Presented Unifying and Collaborative Design Elements

Denver Fashion Week alum designers DarkDenim, Rebellelion and Amy Lisojo, along with Denver artist, Brooke Anderson, collectively formed and showcased a twist on the traditional runway fashion show this past weekend at the Denver Selfie Museum. During the sold-out show titled, “You are the Runway,” the team unveiled a total of 15 new designs on stationary models as guests walked the runway. “You can see the models in their own aspects, so this will be their own little world that you’re going to be walking into,” explained AldoElCreator of DarkDenim. Remarkable in design, formation and display, these 15 looks exhibited throughout the show proved to be powerful, intricate and boldly creative representations of life, culture and artistic vision.

Special to this runway show was the positioning and configuration of the runway. This profound and unique display of various outfits complete with accessories showcased elements of strong teamwork, differing inspirations and powerful connections to the world around them. Special to the night was a jacket designed by Lisojo and Anderson that detailed 130 red dots that symbolized suicide awareness. “It’s a collaborative piece with Brooke and there is data hidden in the art, so there are 130 dots to represent 130 lives that are taken every day. You have the smiley face emoji that kinda is masking what you’re really feeling,” explained Lisojo.

Distinctive to the various looks were cultural influences. For AldoElCreator, he pulled inspiration from his Mexican heritage. “This one is representing my home town. I did a lot of Mexican traditional stuff, and I kept my devil twist in it, so it is definitely me,” he said about this new collection.

For Lisojo, this collection was a time for her to be courageous and adventurous with her designs. “It was a time to work with denim and it was only because of Madi and Aldo. They literally brought it to my table. It has just been awesome,” she said. “To have been accepted by the Denver art community has been amazing. I don’t have the words to describe what I’m feeling. It’s very special on so many levels.”

Together, these creative and bright individuals brought an idea of their own unconventional runway show to life. Their passion, determination and contributions to one another’s designs paved the way for further collaborative efforts between them and with the Denver community as a whole. “You are the Runway” left guests with powerful perceptions of life, society and unity.

All photography by Brandon Johnson.

